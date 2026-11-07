23-Year-Old Telangana Student Goes Missing After Going For A Walk In Boston, Family Makes Desperate Appeal

A 23-year-old student from Telangana has been missing in Boston since November 2, when she left her room for a walk and never returned. Sreeja Reddy, from Shabdullapuram village in Kanagal Mandal of Nalgonda district, had gone to the United States about a year and a half ago for higher education. Her phone has been switched off since she disappeared. The Boston Police Department has issued a missing-person alert, and her family in India is waiting anxiously for news.

A Walk That Never Ended

According to her father, Koyya Yadagiri Reddy, it was an ordinary day. Sreeja went to college, came back to her room and later stepped out for a walk. She is believed to have gone missing after covering about one kilometre. Her phone has stayed switched off ever since. She had visited India recently, spent a month with her family and flown back to resume her studies, where she was also working part-time.

The Alarm Is Raised

Her disappearance was reported to police on November 3, a day after she was last seen. On November 4, the Boston Police Department issued an official missing-person alert asking the public to help find her. Her college has also been informed. “It’s been five days since she went missing,” her father said.

What Police Are Looking For

Police have described Sreeja as an Indian woman with a slim build and black hair, between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall. She was last seen in a black jacket and blue jeans. Authorities believe she may be in the Carson Beach or Harbor Point area.

A Father’s Hope

Her father said police told the family that Sreeja might be nearby and could return to her room, as her last available location was about half a kilometre from it. The family is holding on to that hope.

Political and Community Support

Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister and MLA of Nalgonda Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has approached the Indian Consulate General of Boston, Ministry of External Affairs of India, and the Boston Police Department for their assistance in finding his daughter Sreeja Reddy Koya, who studies at UMass Boston. In an X post, he revealed that he is very worried about the reported disappearance of his daughter.

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