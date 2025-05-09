24 Bailouts and Counting: Pakistan’s Endless IMF Loans Surpass $20 Billion

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $2.3 billion disbursement for Pakistan, with $1 billion released under its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and $1.3 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). This decision comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with India voicing strong objections over the misuse of IMF funds for terrorism

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday approved the first review of Pakistan’s $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), releasing a $1 billion cash tranche to the financially strained country currently locked in a heightened conflict with India following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In its board meeting held Friday, the IMF also approved a $1.3 billion tranche under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), taking the total disbursement to $2.3 billion. India, however, abstained from voting during the meeting, voicing serious reservations over Pakistan’s track record with IMF-funded programmes and the potential diversion of fungible funds toward state-sponsored terrorism.

India Raises Red Flags on Terror Financing

The Indian Ministry of Finance, in an official statement, said that New Delhi had conveyed its “strong dissent” to the IMF Board, highlighting concerns about the misuse of international financial aid. “India raised concerns over the efficacy of IMF programmes for Pakistan given its ‘poor track record’ and also on the possibility of ‘misuse of debt financing funds for state-sponsored cross-border terrorism’,” the statement read.

Echoing these concerns, several IMF member countries also expressed unease about the risk of international inflows being redirected towards military activities or militant groups operating with indirect state support.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri underlined the sentiment with pointed remarks, “The case with regard to Pakistan should be self-evident to those people who generously open their pockets to bail out this country… I think you would also have an idea on how many of those programmes have reached successful conclusions. Probably, not many. So, this is a decision that (IMF) Board members have to take by looking deep within themselves and looking at the facts.”

IMF Approvals and Pakistan’s Financial Struggles

According to Reuters, the Pakistani government welcomed the IMF’s decision, stating that the $1 billion disbursed following the first review adds to the total $2 billion already released under the current $7 billion programme agreed in 2024. The IMF package is aimed at providing critical support to Pakistan’s struggling economy amid soaring inflation, depreciating currency, and a balance of payments crisis.

This marks Pakistan’s 24th bailout programme with the IMF since 1958, underlining the country’s long-standing dependence on external financial assistance. Despite repeated engagements, critics argue that Pakistan has made little progress on long-term structural reforms.

A History of IMF Bailouts to Pakistan

A comprehensive review of IMF lending to Pakistan reveals a recurring cycle of borrowing and short-term fixes. The Observer Research Foundation, compiling data from IMF records, listed the following major facilities extended to Pakistan:

Arrangement Start Date End Date Amount Drawn (in ‘000s SDR) Rapid Financing Instrument 16-Apr-2020 20-Apr-2020 1,015,500 Extended Fund Facility 03-Jul-2019 30-Jun-2023 3,038,000 Extended Fund Facility 04-Sep-2013 30-Sep-2016 4,393,000 Standby Arrangement 24-Nov-2008 30-Sep-2011 4,936,035 Extended Credit Facility 06-Dec-2001 05-Dec-2004 861,420 Standby Arrangement 29-Nov-2000 30-Sep-2001 465,000 Extended Fund Facility 20-Oct-1997 19-Oct-2000 113,740 Extended Credit Facility 20-Oct-1997 20-Oct-1997 265,370 Standby Arrangement 13-Dec-1995 30-Sep-1997 294,690 Extended Credit Facility 22-Feb-1994 13-Dec-1995 172,200 Extended Fund Facility 22-Feb-1994 04-Dec-1995 123,200 Standby Arrangement 16-Sep-1993 22-Feb-1994 88,000 Structural Adjustment Facility 28-Dec-1988 27-Dec-1991 382,410 Standby Arrangement 28-Dec-1988 30-Nov-1990 194,480 Extended Credit Facility 02-Dec-1981 23-Nov-1983 730,000 Extended Fund Facility 24-Nov-1980 01-Dec-1981 349,000 Standby Arrangement 09-Mar-1977 08-Mar-1978 80,000 Extended Credit Facility 11-Nov-1974 10-Nov-1975 75,000 Standby Arrangement 11-Aug-1973 10-Aug-1974 75,000 Standby Arrangement 18-May-1972 17-May-1973 84,000 Standby Arrangement 17-Oct-1968 16-Oct-1969 75,000 Standby Arrangement 16-Mar-1965 15-Mar-1966 37,500 Standby Arrangement 08-Dec-1958 22-Sep-1959 0

Total Amount Drawn: 17,848,545 SDR

(Source: Observer Research Foundation, IMF)

IMF Reforms and Grassroots Impact

Despite IMF insistence on structural reforms, Pakistan has been slow to implement meaningful changes. Key reforms—such as expanding the tax base, reducing unsustainable subsidies, and privatising loss-making public-sector enterprises—have seen limited progress.

According to the Observer Research Foundation, austerity measures tied to IMF programmes, including sharp hikes in fuel and energy prices, have disproportionately affected the poor. These have triggered strikes, rising emigration, and widespread social discontent.

India’s Call for Accountability

India’s abstention and objections at the IMF board reflect a broader concern over institutional accountability in conflict zones. Officials in New Delhi argue that, without rigorous safeguards and oversight mechanisms, financial support to Pakistan risks indirectly enabling terrorism.

The backdrop to this diplomatic rift is the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which India has attributed to militants backed by Pakistani state institutions, including the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

