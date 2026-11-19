A 24-year-old man from Hyderabad died after he was allegedly shot accidentally by his elder brother inside a vehicle in Hicksville, New York, on November 14. The elder brother has been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, according to local police. The deceased, identified as Mohammed Ibrahim Ahmed, sustained a gunshot wound to his back. Police officers responding to a 911 emergency call reached the area near 459 South Broadway in Hicksville at around 12.01 am on November 14, where they found Ibrahim with the injury. According to a press release published on the police department’s website, preliminary information indicated that the shooting occurred while the two brothers were inside a vehicle.

Elder Brother Allegedly Fires Pistol Accidentally

Police identified the accused as Mohammed Basheer Ahmed, 27, the elder brother of the deceased. He allegedly discharged his pistol accidentally while both brothers were inside the vehicle, resulting in Ibrahim being shot in the back. However, authorities have not publicly disclosed the exact circumstances that led to the firearm being discharged. Details about how the weapon came to be inside the vehicle have also not been made public. The incident has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, with investigators continuing to examine the case.

Accused Charged With Manslaughter, Weapon Possession

Following the incident, Basheer was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was produced before a court for arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. Following the hearing, he was remanded in custody. Basheer was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for further proceedings. The case remains under investigation, and further details about the circumstances surrounding Ibrahim’s death are awaited. The allegations against the elder brother will be addressed through the ongoing legal proceedings.

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