25 Killed, Dozens injured: What Caused The Prison Riots in Sri Lanka?

About 25 individuals lost their lives while about 100 got injured in Sri Lanka following riots at the Negombo prison where both police and soldiers had to resort to firing to bring back law and order at the prison premises. This is among the worst cases of prison unrest in the country in the past years that have seen inmates and guards clash. An inquiry is already underway to establish the cause and extent of the riots.

How the Sri Lanka prison violence escalated into a deadly riot

Reports say that the latest unrest began after a confrontation between inmates and prison officials. According to local reports, it followed an earlier clash on Sunday between remand prisoners awaiting trial and convicted inmates serving sentences. That initial violence left two prisoners dead and 38 others injured, creating a tense atmosphere inside the prison.

As officials tried to regain control, the situation spiralled into large-scale fighting involving prisoners, prison officers and security forces. Police reportedly opened fire after the violence intensified to stop the clashes and prevent them from spreading across the facility. Soldiers were later deployed to reinforce security and secure the prison.

Sri Lanka authorities confirm deaths, injuries and ongoing investigation

According to the reports, at least 25 people died, including 20 prisoners and five prison security guards. Another 100 or so people were hurt, of which some needed medical assistance for their serious injuries. According to officials, the number of casualties may vary depending on the ongoing investigations.

The cause of the chaos remains to be known, according to authorities. The investigating team will look into whether the riots were caused due to personal issues, rivalries between gangs, prison issues, or the failure of prison management. The acts of the prison staff, police, and inmates will also be taken into consideration.

Why police opened fire and what is known about Negombo Prison

As per reports, officials said police used live ammunition only after prison authorities failed to regain control. The use of force was intended to protect prison staff, prevent inmates from taking over sections of the prison and restore order. However, authorities have not yet released a detailed timeline showing when officers opened fire or whether all the deaths resulted from gunfire.

Negombo Prison is a prison located to the north of Colombo on the western coast of Sri Lanka. The prison houses both remand prisoners as well as convicts. Negombo Prison holds 2,417 prisoners currently.

Sri Lanka prison system faces renewed scrutiny over overcrowding

The deadly incident has once again highlighted long-standing concerns about Sri Lanka’s overcrowded prison system. Human rights groups and legal experts have repeatedly warned that many prisons operate beyond capacity because thousands of remand prisoners spend months or even years awaiting trial.

Overcrowding, limited resources, poor sanitation, ageing infrastructure and staff shortages have long increased tensions inside prisons, as per reports. While officials have not directly blamed overcrowding for the Negombo violence, experts say such conditions significantly raise the risk of unrest. Authorities have strengthened security at the prison and say further details, including possible criminal charges and recommendations for prison reforms, will emerge as the investigation progresses.

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