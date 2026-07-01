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Home > World News > 25-Year-Old Hindu Priest Kidnapped, Beaten, Tortured For Ransom in Bangladesh

25-Year-Old Hindu Priest Kidnapped, Beaten, Tortured For Ransom in Bangladesh

25-year-old temple priest Subhash Deuri was kidnapped and brutally tortured for ransom in Bangladesh. Read the latest details here.

Deuri escapes abductors in Dhaka after being brutally beaten and tortured. (Source:X)
Deuri escapes abductors in Dhaka after being brutally beaten and tortured. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-01 10:18 IST

A Hindu student named Subhash Deuri was allegedly kidnapped, brutally beaten, and tortured before being forced to pay a ransom in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka. This incident comes amid ongoing concerns regarding attacks on minority communities in the country. Deuri, who works as an assistant priest at a local temple, was abducted in the Swamibagh area by unidentified individuals. He managed to escape the following morning after his family transferred 26,000 Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) to the abductors.

Who Is Subhash Deuri?

Deuri is a first-year student at Central Law College in Old Dhaka and serves as an assistant priest at the central temple of Jagannath University. According to reports, he was abducted shortly after arriving in the Swamibagh area. The kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of 30,000 Bangladeshi Taka. After his family transferred 26,000 Bangladeshi Taka, Deuri managed to escape on Tuesday morning by jumping over a wall, as reported by The Daily Star. He was severely tortured and beaten during his captivity, suffering fractures to his leg and hip. Doctors have stated that his injuries will require surgery.

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Family Transferred 26,000 Bangladeshi Taka to Kidnappers

According to his family, Deuri was abducted at around 8:00 PM on Monday after arriving in the Swamibagh area by rickshaw. Throughout the night, he was subjected to physical torture and harassment. On Tuesday morning, he found an opportunity to escape by scaling a wall. After escaping, he contacted his roommate, who rushed him to the hospital for emergency medical treatment. The family confirmed they received a ransom call from one of the captors demanding 30,000 Bangladeshi Taka . Unable to arrange the full amount immediately, they managed to gather 26,000 Bangladeshi Taka and transferred it to the mobile account linked to the kidnapper’s phone number.

Not a Permanent Priest, Clarifies Jagannath University Temple

The central temple committee of Jagannath University has issued a clarification regarding Deuri’s role. Anik Kumar Das, the secretary of the temple committee, stated that Deuri is not a permanent priest. Instead, he occasionally performs rituals in the absence of the main priest, Saikat Pathak. In an official statement, the temple committee emphasized that the incident had no direct connection to the temple itself.

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25-Year-Old Hindu Priest Kidnapped, Beaten, Tortured For Ransom in Bangladesh
Tags: Dhaka kidnapping newsHindu priest attacked Bangladeshhome-hero-pos-2Subhash Deuri DhakaSubhash Deuri kidnapping

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25-Year-Old Hindu Priest Kidnapped, Beaten, Tortured For Ransom in Bangladesh
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