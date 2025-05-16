Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
25 Years In Prison For Man Who Blinded Salman Rushdie In On-Stage Knife Attack

Matar, dressed in jail clothing and handcuffed, showed no remorse during sentencing. Instead, he criticised Rushdie's stance on free speech, calling the author a "hypocrite" who "wants to bully other people."

25 Years In Prison For Man Who Blinded Salman Rushdie In On-Stage Knife Attack

Hadi Matar, the 27-year-old man who stabbed acclaimed author Salman Rushdie during a public event in 2022, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder and assault. The attack left the 77-year-old writer permanently blind in one eye and severely injured.


Hadi Matar, the 27-year-old man who stabbed acclaimed author Salman Rushdie during a public event in 2022, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder and assault. The attack left the 77-year-old writer permanently blind in one eye and severely injured.

Matar, who ambushed Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution in August 2022, also received an additional seven-year sentence for injuring another man who was on stage with the author. The sentences will run concurrently, as both victims were harmed in the same incident.

The court heard harrowing testimony during the trial, with Rushdie himself recalling how he felt he was “dying” when Matar, wearing a mask, launched the violent assault as the author was about to speak on writer safety. Rushdie did not attend the sentencing but submitted a victim impact statement describing the lasting trauma.

“He chose this”

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who sought the maximum sentence, stated, “He chose this. He designed this attack to inflict the most amount of damage not just upon Mr. Rushdie, but upon this community and the 1,400 people who were there to witness it.”

Matar, dressed in jail clothing and handcuffed, showed no remorse during sentencing. Instead, he criticised Rushdie’s stance on free speech, calling the author a “hypocrite” who “wants to bully other people.”

Defense attorney Nathaniel Barone argued for a lighter sentence, citing Matar’s previously clean record and disputing the prosecution’s portrayal of the audience members as victims. “There was no presumption, ever, of innocence for Mr. Matar from the very beginning,” Barone said, suggesting a 12-year sentence instead.

Rushdie, best known for Midnight’s Children, The Satanic Verses, and Victory City, spent 17 days in a Pennsylvania hospital and weeks in rehabilitation in New York following the attack. He documented his long recovery and the impact of the stabbing in his 2024 memoir Knife.

The high-profile attack, widely condemned by free speech advocates, reignited global conversations about freedom of expression, violence against writers, and the enduring risks faced by those who challenge ideological extremism.

