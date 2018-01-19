The US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert on Friday while slamming Pakistan over its inaction against 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, said that he should be prosecuted. US said that they regard him as a terrorist, a part of a foreign terrorist organisation. Earlier in December 2017, President of United States Donald Trump in a major blow to Pakistan had said that they give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more.

A couple of days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in an interview to a Pakistani channel said that action can only be taken against Hafiz Saeed if there is a case registered, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert on Friday while slamming Pakistan said, “We regard him as a terrorist, a part of a foreign terrorist organization. He was the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks which killed many people including Americans. We have made our points and our concerns to the Pakistani Government very clear. We believe that this individual should be prosecuted.”

Earlier while condemning Pakistani Prime Minister’s statement saying that there is no case against Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan, a former United States diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad had said, “very alarming statement by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi because Hafiz Saeed is a terrorist. Time has come for the world to cooperate and India needs to take a leading role with us in orchestrating a global response on Pakistan to take concrete actions to increase pressure.”

In the past couple of months, Pakistan has been slammed by the United States and India for its continuous support to terror groups and their activities. Earlier in December 2017, President of United States Donald Trump in a major blow to Pakistan said that the United States had “foolishly” given Pakistan $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years, “and they have given us nothing but lies & ­deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

Hafiz Saeed is an internationally designated terrorist, co-founder of terror organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the chief of Jama’at-ud-Da’wah (JuD). He is the mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind, therefore mentioning that there is no case against Hafiz in Pakistan, has once again caught Pakistan and exposing its double standards on acting against terrorism.