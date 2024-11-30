27 Killed, 100 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Niger River

According to the information, the final death count from the accident would be known once the search and rescue operation ends, said Sandra Musa, spokesperson for Kogi State Emergency Management Agency.

In a devastating incident, at least 27 people lost their lives, and more than 100 others, including women, remain missing after a boat capsized on the Niger River in central Nigeria. The accident occurred late Thursday as the vessel, carrying predominantly traders from the Missa community in Kogi State, was en route to a weekly market in Niger State.

The Kogi State Emergency Management Agency confirmed the tragic event, noting that the final death toll will be determined once the search and rescue operations conclude. Sandra Musa, the agency’s spokesperson, stated, “So far, 27 bodies have been recovered, but the rescue operation is still ongoing.”

No Survivors Found Yet

The ill-fated boat was reportedly carrying approximately 200 passengers. Despite rescuers’ efforts, no survivors had been found by Friday, about 12 hours after the incident. Musa highlighted the absence of life jackets as a significant factor contributing to the fatalities.

While the exact cause of the accident remains unclear, initial reports suggest that overloading may have played a role. Overcrowded boats are a frequent problem in rural areas of Nigeria, where poor infrastructure limits alternative transportation options.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern of waterway tragedies in Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa. Overcrowding and inadequate safety measures, such as the lack of life jackets and enforcement of regulations, are common issues that lead to such accidents.

In May 2021, a similar disaster occurred when a boat carrying over 165 passengers sank in Kebbi State. More than 100 people were reported missing or dead, underscoring the persistent challenges of water transportation safety in the region.

As rescue operations continue, this tragedy highlights the urgent need for improved enforcement of safety standards and infrastructure development in Nigeria’s waterways to prevent future accidents.

