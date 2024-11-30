Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

27 Killed, 100 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Niger River

According to the information, the final death count from the accident would be known once the search and rescue operation ends, said Sandra Musa, spokesperson for Kogi State Emergency Management Agency. 

27 Killed, 100 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Niger River

In a devastating incident, at least 27 people lost their lives, and more than 100 others, including women, remain missing after a boat capsized on the Niger River in central Nigeria. The accident occurred late Thursday as the vessel, carrying predominantly traders from the Missa community in Kogi State, was en route to a weekly market in Niger State.

The Kogi State Emergency Management Agency confirmed the tragic event, noting that the final death toll will be determined once the search and rescue operations conclude. Sandra Musa, the agency’s spokesperson, stated, “So far, 27 bodies have been recovered, but the rescue operation is still ongoing.”

No Survivors Found Yet

The ill-fated boat was reportedly carrying approximately 200 passengers. Despite rescuers’ efforts, no survivors had been found by Friday, about 12 hours after the incident. Musa highlighted the absence of life jackets as a significant factor contributing to the fatalities.

While the exact cause of the accident remains unclear, initial reports suggest that overloading may have played a role. Overcrowded boats are a frequent problem in rural areas of Nigeria, where poor infrastructure limits alternative transportation options.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern of waterway tragedies in Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa. Overcrowding and inadequate safety measures, such as the lack of life jackets and enforcement of regulations, are common issues that lead to such accidents.

In May 2021, a similar disaster occurred when a boat carrying over 165 passengers sank in Kebbi State. More than 100 people were reported missing or dead, underscoring the persistent challenges of water transportation safety in the region.

As rescue operations continue, this tragedy highlights the urgent need for improved enforcement of safety standards and infrastructure development in Nigeria’s waterways to prevent future accidents.

Also Read: Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Flies To Florida To Meet Trump After President-Elect Threatened Sweeping Tariffs

Filed under

100 missing 27 Dead Boat Capsizes In Niger Niger River

Advertisement

Also Read

Centre Slams Canada’s Audio-Visual Surveillance: Why Is Trudeau Sinking Ties With India? | NewsX Exclusive

Centre Slams Canada’s Audio-Visual Surveillance: Why Is Trudeau Sinking Ties With India? | NewsX Exclusive

Bangladesh Authorities Freeze 17 ISKON Bank Accounts After Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest

Bangladesh Authorities Freeze 17 ISKON Bank Accounts After Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest

Did You Know, Kaal Bhairav Was Relieved From His Sin In Kaashi And Then Became It Protector Of Kaashi

Did You Know, Kaal Bhairav Was Relieved From His Sin In Kaashi And Then Became...

Syrian Rebel Groups Enter Aleppo Eight Years After Government Forces Recaptured City

Syrian Rebel Groups Enter Aleppo Eight Years After Government Forces Recaptured City

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Flies To Florida To Meet Trump After President-Elect Threatened Sweeping Tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Flies To Florida To Meet Trump After President-Elect Threatened Sweeping Tariffs

Entertainment

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of Audience Singalongs

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox