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Home > World News > 29 Killed in Pakistan Strikes Along Afghanistan Border Day After Karachi Rangers HQ Attack

29 Killed in Pakistan Strikes Along Afghanistan Border Day After Karachi Rangers HQ Attack

Pakistan launched strikes along the Afghanistan border that reportedly killed 29 people, a day after a deadly attack on the Sindh Rangers headquarters in Karachi. Islamabad said the operation targeted militants following recent terror attacks inside the country.

29 Killed in Pakistan Strikes Along Afghanistan Border. Photo: ANI/Reuters
29 Killed in Pakistan Strikes Along Afghanistan Border. Photo: ANI/Reuters

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-29 10:11 IST

Pakistan on Sunday carried out strikes along its border with Afghanistan, killing 29, Dawn reported. Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday night that Pakistan’s security forces had carried out a “well planned intelligence based ground operation” along the Pakistan-Afghan border and strikes in the border region. The kinetic action, the minister said, came in the wake of “recent multiple terrorist incidents inside Pakistan against the innocent people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Camp, Karachi.”

29 Killed in Pakistan Strikes in Afghanistan After Pakistan’s Karachi Rangers HQ Attack 

Three Pakistani paramilitary personnel and three terrorists were killed in an attack on the provincial headquarters of Pakistan Sindh Rangers in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar locality on Saturday night, the Sindh police chief told Dawn.

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Sindh Inspector General Javed Alam Odho said that the terrorists had rammed the main gate with their vehicle, and initially, they could not confirm whether a blast had also occurred.

Odho further said, according to Dawn, that a “mopping-up operation” was underway and that the area had been sealed by Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos, Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) and rangers personnel.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed told Dawn that one injured paramilitary trooper was brought to the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds on the leg.

Earlier, law enforcers rushed to the incident site after heavy firing and an explosion were reported in the area, as per Dawn. The general area was also sealed by the police.

Rescue 1122 Sindh said it had received reports of an explosion near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 5 and immediately dispatched teams to the scene from its central command and control centre.

An affiliate of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar – a splinter armed group of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban – claimed responsibility for the attack late on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.

The group said that nine attackers took part in the attack. It comes as Pakistan’s security forces are being targeted across the country, as per Al Jazeera.  

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: US, Iran Agree to Halt Attacks; Doha to Host New Round of Strait of Hormuz Dispute Talks 

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29 Killed in Pakistan Strikes Along Afghanistan Border Day After Karachi Rangers HQ Attack
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29 Killed in Pakistan Strikes Along Afghanistan Border Day After Karachi Rangers HQ Attack

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29 Killed in Pakistan Strikes Along Afghanistan Border Day After Karachi Rangers HQ Attack
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