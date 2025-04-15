3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet At Shallow Depth, Experts Warn Of Aftershocks And Seismic Risks

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Tibet at a 10 km depth. Experts highlight the danger of shallow quakes and urge better preparedness in this tectonically active region.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Tibet early Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at 12:49 AM IST on March 15, 2025, at a depth of just 10 kilometers, raising concerns about potential aftershocks and surface-level damage.

The exact coordinates of the quake were latitude 28.39° N and longitude 86.89° E, as posted by the NCS on its official X (formerly Twitter) account. The depth of the quake is particularly concerning, as shallow earthquakes are often more destructive due to the energy release being closer to the Earth’s surface.

Just two days earlier, on Thursday, Tibet experienced three other earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 4.3, as per NCS data. This series of quakes points to increased seismic activity in the Tibetan Plateau, a region already known for frequent tremors due to its unique geological setting.

Experts explain that shallow earthquakes, such as this recent one, have a greater impact on structures and the population because the seismic energy does not have to travel far to reach the surface. This increases the likelihood of strong ground shaking, building damage, and casualties, especially in densely populated or poorly constructed areas.

The Tibetan Plateau and Nepal sit on a major geological fault line, where the Indian tectonic plate pushes into the Eurasian plate. This continuous collision is the reason behind the frequent earthquakes and tectonic uplifts in the region, which can even lead to changes in the elevation of the Himalayan peaks, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Marianne Karplus, a seismologist and professor of geological sciences at the University of Texas at El Paso, stressed the need for earthquake education and the construction of resilient buildings. She said, “Education about earthquakes and earthquake-resilient buildings combined with funding for retrofits and resilient structures can help protect people and buildings when strong earthquakes occur.”

Karplus also highlighted the unpredictable nature of earthquakes, saying that while prediction isn’t currently possible, science can still help: “The earth system is very complex, and we cannot predict earthquakes. However, we can conduct scientific studies to better understand what causes earthquakes in Tibet and to better understand the shaking and impacts resulting from earthquakes.”

As tremors continue to shake the region, seismologists are urging for increased awareness, scientific monitoring, and structural preparedness, especially in high-risk areas across Tibet and its neighboring regions.

ALSO READ: 5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near San Diego; Epicenter Near Julian