3 Arrested In Hardeep Singh Nijjar Homicide Investigation With Alleged Government Links

Canadian authorities have apprehended and formally charged three individuals in relation to the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a figure designated as a terrorist by India. This development unfolds amidst ongoing probes into potential ties with the Indian government.

As per court records cited by Canadian news outlet CTV News, Karanpreet Singh (28), Kamalpreet Singh (22), and Karan Brar (22) are each facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Nijjar’s demise.

However, India has consistently refuted these allegations. In September 2023, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that the Indian government had communicated to Canada that it does not engage in such acts, including the killing of Nijjar.

Speaking at a press briefing, RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul, leading the Federal Policing Program in the Pacific Region, underscored the active status of the investigation into Nijjar’s assassination. He refrained from discussing specifics of the evidence or the motive behind Nijjar’s murder but emphasized the ongoing nature of the inquiry.

Teboul further stated that investigations are underway into potential links with the government of India, alongside separate probes into the matter.

According to indictments, the alleged conspiracy unfolded in both Surrey and Edmonton between May 1, 2023, and the day of Nijjar’s killing. Scheduled updates on the case from the BC RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team were slated for 12:30 pm PT on Friday.

Nijjar’s assassination sparked diplomatic tensions between Canada and India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau disclosed intelligence investigations hinting at a possible connection between the Indian government and the killing.

Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc declined to confirm any links to the Indian government, directing inquiries to the RCMP. He expressed confidence in Canada’s security apparatus and the diligent work of law enforcement agencies.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, designated as a terrorist by India’s National Investigation Agency in 2020, was fatally shot outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. A video purportedly showing the killing emerged in March, depicting Nijjar being shot by armed individuals in what has been described as a ‘contract killing.’

Trudeau’s assertions regarding India’s alleged involvement in the assassination were rebuffed by India, leading to strained diplomatic relations between the two nations.