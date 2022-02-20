The Indian high commission in Ottawa issued an advisory for Indian students affected by the sudden closure of three universities on Friday. M College in Montreal, CED College in Sherbrooke, and CCSQ College in Longueuil have allegedly sought creditor protection, blaming their financial difficulties on the Covid-19 pandemic. Several Indian students registered at these colleges, which are all run by Rising Phoenix International Inc in Quebec, rushed to the Indian High Commission in Ottawa for help, since many of them had been compelled to pay thousands of dollars in tuition without warning, only to have their education interrupted.

The high commission stated that it has been in regular touch with the federal government of Canada, the Quebec provincial government, and Canadian members from the Indian community to give assistance to the affected students and to find a solution to the problem.

Meanwhile, the Quebec government has recommended impacted students to contact the institutions where they are enrolled immediately. Students should register a complaint with the Quebec province’s minister of higher education if they have problems getting their costs reimbursed or transferred, according to the high commission.

The authorities are giving enrolled students who are already in Canada a grace period to seek admission to a different college. Before applying for admission or making any payments to such schools, the high commission advised Indian students considering higher education in Canada to thoroughly investigate the qualifications and status of the institution. Furthermore, the advisory advised against paying any institutions whose credentials were not up to date. The students were also told that if they want emergency assistance, they can contact the Education Wing of the High Commission in Ottawa or the Consulate General of India in Toronto.