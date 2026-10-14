3 Indians, Including Two Women, Die in Germany Fire; 41-Year-Old Resident Arrested on Murder Suspicion as Police Probe Arson

At least three Indians were killed and five others injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in Bochum, Germany, early Tuesday. Police have arrested a 41-year-old resident on suspicion of murder as investigators examine whether the deadly blaze was deliberately set. The victims were two women aged 25 and 27 and a 26-year-old man, German public broadcaster WDR reported, citing Bochum police. Their identities and home states in India have not yet been disclosed.

Three Indians Found Dead After Early Morning Fire in Bochum

The fire broke out around 4.15 am local time on Tuesday in a multi-family residential building in the Hofstede district of Bochum. Emergency services rushed to the scene, where firefighters discovered the three victims dead inside an apartment on the second floor. Five other people suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospitals in Bochum. Their nationalities have not been disclosed.

Flames Spread Through Stairwell, Making Rescue Difficult

The rescue operation became challenging as flames spread upwards through the building’s stairwell. The intense fire prevented firefighters from using the staircase to reach residents on the upper floors, WDR reported. According to a German Press Agency (DPA) report carried by n-tv, firefighters rescued two people using a turntable ladder, two others with portable ladders and another person with a safety cushion. The incident has raised serious questions about how the fire started and whether it was intentionally triggered.

41-Year-Old Romanian National Arrested on Murder Suspicion

A 41-year-old Romanian national was arrested, according to an announcement made by the police and prosecution on Wednesday. As per the spokesperson for Bochum Police, there are initial indications to believe that the suspect is involved in murder. Members of the homicide squad interrogated the suspect in connection with this investigation.

Investigators Suspect Arson, But Cause Remains Unconfirmed

Technical problems have been ruled out as the cause of the fire, while arson has been suspected. Nevertheless, the authorities continue to look into whether the fire was intentional or accidental. The arrest of the suspect in the case represents a major breakthrough for the investigation, although the exact cause of the fire and the deaths of the three Indian nationals have not yet been determined.