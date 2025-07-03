3 Indians Kidnapped By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has sought urgent action from the Malian government after the Al-Qaeda linked terror group abducted three Indian nationals.

Al-Qaeda-Linked Attack Targets Indian Workers in Mali

This coordinated attack happened in the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes in Western Mali. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned the incident as a “deplorable act of violence” and urged the Malian government to secure the “safe and expeditious” release of the hostages.

According to the BBC News, the attack, part of a broader wave of terrorist strikes across Mali, is suspected to be linked with Al-Qaeda. As of now, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for this attack. Meanwhile, Al-Qaeda affiliate Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) claimed responsibility for multiple other attacks across Mali on the same day.

MEA’s Strong Response to the Mali Kidnapping Crisis

The Embassy of India in Bamako is in close and constant communication with the relevant authorities of the Government of Mali, local law enforcement agencies, as well as the management of Diamond Cement Factory, the MEA statement stated.

“The Government of India condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the Government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals,” the MEA statement added.

The MEA has also issued an advisory urging Indian citizens in Mali to exercise “utmost caution” in this hour of terror and advised them to stay in contact with the embassy in case of urgency.

“The ministry remains committed to ensuring the safe return of the abducted Indian nationals at the earliest,” the statement added.



