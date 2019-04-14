A small passenger plane crashed into parked helicopter during a take-off on Sunday March 14, 2019 at Tenzing-Hillary airport in Solukhumbu district. Atleast three people were killed and four injured when the small plane belonging to Summit Air skidded off the runway, hitting the helicopter of Manang Airfrom. Both airline companies cater tourists and Nepalese across the country.

Atleast three people were killed and four injured, when a small passenger plane crashed into parked helicopter during a take off on Sunday March 14, 2019 at Tenzing-Hillary airport in Solukhumbu district. Giving insights on the accident, aviation official Raj Kumar Chhetri said that the unfortunate accident took place when the small plane belonging to Summit Air skidded off the runway, hitting the helicopter of Manang Airfrom. The small plane was trying to take off from Lukla for Kathmandu from an airstrip near Mount Everest.

Both private airline companies cater Nepalese and worldwide tourists into the remote areas. Nepal police spokesman Uttam Raj Subedi said that the co-pilot and a policeman died on the spot. Another police officer had also died in a hospital in Kathmandu. The injured were immediately airlifted to Kathmandu by helicopter. Police teams rushed to the accident spot and began to co-ordinate to douse the fire.

Nepal: A pilot & 2 police personnel dead in an aviation crash at Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Solukhumbu district. The aircraft of Summit Air slipped off the runway during the take off & hit stationary chopper of Manang Air. 3 injured persons are undergoing treatment at hospital — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2019

The co-pilot and a policeman died at the crash site. Another police officer died in a hospital in Kathmandu. A civil administrator, Narendra Kumar Lama, said four passengers and a flight attendant on the plane were unhurt. Authorities had been suspended services at Tenzing Hillary Airport at Lukla following the crash, the gateway to Mount Everest.

The injured and deployed dead police were all Nepalese.

The airport was named after the two men who were the first to summit the 8848-metre peak. This aiport is located at 2,843 metres above sea level. It is considered one of the most dangerous airports in the world to reach.

In the previous month, seven people, including the country’s tourism minister were killed in a helicopter crash. The incident took place in eastern Nepal. In March 2018, US-Bangla plane crashed and burst into flames while landing at Kathmandu’s international airport killing 50 people, including 23 Bangladeshi nationals.

