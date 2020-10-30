Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the violent knife attack in France, which left three people dead. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi wrote on Twitter that the police quickly detained the attacker. Scores of countries and heads of states have come out in support of France after a knife-wielding man killed two women and a man at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice and injured several others on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the violent knife attack in France, which left three people dead. In a Tweet, PM Modi expressed condolences for the victims and their families and reiterated that India stands with France in the fight against terrorism.

“I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today’s heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism,” tweeted Modi. The knife attack in the city of Nice has left at least three people dead and several injured, French officials said on Thursday.

According to Sputnik, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi wrote on Twitter that the police quickly detained the attacker. Scores of countries and heads of states have come out in support of France after a knife-wielding man killed two women and a man at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice and injured several others on Thursday.

The attack in Nice was followed by a knife-stabbing attempt at the southeastern French city of Avignon and another one at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia. The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist act that took place in Nice which resulted in a number of victims, Khaleej times reported.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement expressing its strong condemnation of these criminal acts. The ministry stressed its permanent rejection of all forms of violence that aim to destabilise security and stability and are inconsistent with religious and humanitarian values and principles. Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif also strongly condemned the deadly knife attack in southern France.

Apart from Iran and UAE, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also deplored the attack, calling “all civilized peoples must stand in full solidarity with France.” “Israel unites in shock and condemnation of the atrocious attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice. All civilized peoples must stand in full solidarity with France against the scourge of terrorism. There can be no justification or equivocation,” Netanyahu tweeted. Before Netanyahu, President Donald Trump had shown support to France, saying said that the United States is standing with its oldest ally in this fight.

“Our hearts are with the people of France. America stands with our oldest ally in this fight. These radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop immediately. No country, France or otherwise can long put up with it!” Trump tweeted. Saudi Arabia too condemned the attack that occurred near the Notre Dame church in Nice.

This killings in France come days after Samuel Paty, a school teacher, was beheaded by an 18-year-old teenager on the outskirts of Paris after he showed cartoons depicting the Prophet during a lesson. Paty was posthumously granted France’s highest award, the Legion d’Honneur, and commemorated in the national ceremony at the Sorbonne University in Paris.