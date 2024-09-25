Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Live Tv

30 Decomposing Bodies Found on Migrant Boat Off Senegal’s Coast

The Senegalese Navy has recovered a boat carrying at least 30 decomposing bodies off the coast of Senegal.

30 Decomposing Bodies Found on Migrant Boat Off Senegal’s Coast

The Senegalese Navy has recovered a boat carrying at least 30 decomposing bodies off the coast of Senegal. The vessel, identified as a wooden pirogue, was found adrift approximately 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the capital, Dakar. The Navy, responding to a tip-off, brought the boat into port early Monday morning.

A military statement on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed the discovery and detailed the challenges faced by recovery teams. “Recovery, identification, and transfer operations are being made extremely delicate by the advanced state of decomposition of the bodies,” the statement read.

Suspected Migrant Vessel

The grim find underscores the perilous nature of migrant journeys across the Atlantic Ocean, particularly from West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands. Authorities suspect the boat was part of a growing number of vessels attempting this treacherous journey, which spans more than 1,500 kilometers (950 miles).

READ MORE: US $123 Million Grant To Chips Maker Polar Semiconductor

Given the state of the bodies, it is believed that the migrants had been adrift for several days before their boat was discovered by local fishermen. The Navy has launched an investigation to determine the boat’s origin, its intended destination, and the number of people originally on board.

Surge in Migrant Crossings

This discovery comes amid a significant increase in attempts by West African migrants to reach Europe via the Canary Islands. Despite the extreme dangers posed by this route, many are driven by unemployment, poverty, and conflict in their home countries. Senegalese fishermen, who once made a living from the sea, have found their livelihoods threatened by the presence of foreign trawlers, forcing some to turn to either migration or smuggling.

The Atlantic route to the Canary Islands has become increasingly popular among migrants because it requires a single, albeit hazardous, ocean crossing rather than the multi-stage journey across the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea. According to Frontex, the European border agency, the Atlantic route saw a 161% increase in migrant crossings in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Senegal’s Response to the Migration Crisis

In response to the rising number of migrant-related deaths, the Senegalese Government announced a 10-year plan in August aimed at curbing illegal migration. This initiative comes as the authorities have intercepted hundreds of migrants attempting to leave Senegal’s shores in recent weeks.

Despite these efforts, the lure of a better life in Europe continues to drive young men from West Africa to embark on these perilous journeys. The UN reported that around 40,000 migrants reached the Canary Islands last year, highlighting the scale of the migration crisis in the region.

ALSO READ: Poll Shows Harris Gaining Momentum As Election Date Approaches

Filed under

coast of Senegal decomposing bodies Senegalese Navy

Also Read

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh On Loss To England: After That Start…

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh On Loss To England: After That Start…

Kuki-Zo Community Call for Precautionary Measures Amid Fears of Fresh Violence in Manipur

Kuki-Zo Community Call for Precautionary Measures Amid Fears of Fresh Violence in Manipur

Irani Cup: Ishan Kishan Included In Rest Of India Squad

Irani Cup: Ishan Kishan Included In Rest Of India Squad

China Unveils Major Stimulus to Combat Economic Slowdown: Analysts Call for Additional Fiscal Measures

China Unveils Major Stimulus to Combat Economic Slowdown: Analysts Call for Additional Fiscal Measures

Shots Fired at Kamala Harris’ Arizona Campaign Office, Police Investigate Second Incident

Shots Fired at Kamala Harris’ Arizona Campaign Office, Police Investigate Second Incident

Entertainment

Gwen Stefani About ‘Bouquet’: It’s Not A Country Record

Gwen Stefani About ‘Bouquet’: It’s Not A Country Record

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 41: Film Continues To Mint Money

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 41: Film Continues To Mint Money

Diddy Wanted Young Princes William And Harry To Join His Parties

Diddy Wanted Young Princes William And Harry To Join His Parties

Kamal Haasan Completes Shooting For Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

Kamal Haasan Completes Shooting For Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

Laapataa Ladies Star Pratibha Ranta Spills The Beans On Getting Inspired By Fellow Himachali Kangana Ranaut | NewsX Exclusive

Laapataa Ladies Star Pratibha Ranta Spills The Beans On Getting Inspired By Fellow Himachali Kangana

Lifestyle

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox