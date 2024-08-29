Thursday, August 29, 2024

30-Hour Military Operation Ends With 12 Terrorists Killed; 5 Found Hiding In Mosque

The IDF units involved in the operation included combat engineers, paratroopers, and the Duvdevan special forces unit. Five of the terrorists eliminated were hiding in a mosque in Tulkarm and were killed in a firefight. (Read more below)

30-Hour Military Operation Ends With 12 Terrorists Killed; 5 Found Hiding In Mosque

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that 12 terrorists were killed, more than ten wanted terrorists were arrested, dozens of explosives were destroyed and weapons were confiscated in an anti-terrorist operation carried out with Border Police and the Shin Bet (Israel’s anti-terror General Security Service) in Jenin and Tulkarm that lasted for 30 hours.

The IDF units involved in the operation included combat engineers, paratroopers, and the Duvdevan special forces unit. Five of the terrorists eliminated were hiding in a mosque in Tulkarm and were killed in a firefight. Among them was Muhammad Jaber – also known as “Abu Shahja’a” – the leader of terrorist activity in Nur Shams.

Amid the operation, the Duvdevan fighters under the direction of the Shin Bet found with the use of a drone an explosives laboratory and an operations centre located inside a mosque.

During the operation, one IDF soldier was moderately injured and another was lightly wounded. The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital and their families were informed.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Cluster Bus Catches Fire In Delhi’s Jagatpuri, 40 Passengers Evacuated Safely

Tags:

Israel Defense Forces Mosque
addBlock

Recent Post

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Eliminates Three Terrorists in Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Eliminates Three Terrorists in Kupwara

Harbhajan Singh Calls For Tougher Laws On Women’s Safety After Kolkata Doctor’s Tragic Death

Harbhajan Singh Calls For Tougher Laws On Women’s Safety After Kolkata Doctor’s Tragic Death

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams Uttar Pradesh’s New Social Media Policy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams Uttar Pradesh’s New Social Media Policy

Pakistan Admits To Using Web Monitoring System For Online Content Censorship

Pakistan Admits To Using Web Monitoring System For Online Content Censorship

₹834.03 Crore Land Seizure: ED Targets EMAAR India Ltd And MGF Developments Ltd

₹834.03 Crore Land Seizure: ED Targets EMAAR India Ltd And MGF Developments Ltd

University of Southampton To Launch Campus In India; EAM Jaishankar Praises Vision For Enhanced Educational Standards

University of Southampton To Launch Campus In India; EAM Jaishankar Praises Vision For Enhanced Educational...

SpiceJet Under DGCA’s Microscope: Maintenance Issues Prompt Intensified Oversight

SpiceJet Under DGCA’s Microscope: Maintenance Issues Prompt Intensified Oversight

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox