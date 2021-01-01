A historic Hindu temple was destroyed and set on fire by an angry mob in Terri village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district. Over thirty people, mostly members of the Islamist Party were arrested after the vandalism.

A historic Hindu temple was destroyed and set on fire by an angry mob in Terri village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district. Over a land dispute, an angry mob vandalized the Hindu temple in the Karak district of Pakistan marginalizing minorities in Pakistan. A mob led by local clerics destroyed the temple on Wednesday. Video clips are going viral on social media, in which a violent mob is seen destroying the walls and roof of the temple.

Hundreds of Muslims attacked the Hindu temple and set it on fire which showed the extend of violence against religious minorities is prevailing in Pakistan. Over thirty people, mostly members of the Islamist Party were arrested after the vandalism of the said Hindu Temple which took place in North-West of Pakistan. The act against the Hindu minority community has been widely condemned by human rights activists based in Pakistan and other parts of the world.

As per multiple sources, a rally was organised by a Sunni Deobandi political party in Pakistan nearby where speakers delivered fiery speeches after which the charged crowd stormed the temple, set it ablaze and razed it to the ground. According to human rights activists, incidents of vandalism on places of worship of minority communities have gone up.

This incident has given rise to public anger against the Pakistan Army and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. Activists said that the vandalism on the century-old temple has revealed that “no minority communities are safe in Pakistan as they can not even go to temples safely.”