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Home > World News > 32 Miners Killed in Pakistan Coal Mine Explosion, Dozens Trapped as Labour Union Alleges Negligence

32 Miners Killed in Pakistan Coal Mine Explosion, Dozens Trapped as Labour Union Alleges Negligence

A deadly coal mine explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan province has killed several miners and trapped others underground. Here's what caused the blast, the latest rescue updates, and why a labour union is alleging negligence.

32 Miners Killed in Pakistan Coal Mine Explosion, Dozens Trapped. Photo: Video Grab
32 Miners Killed in Pakistan Coal Mine Explosion, Dozens Trapped. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 07:55 IST

A massive explosion at a coal mine in Pakistan’s Balochistan province has left several miners dead and many others trapped underground on Thursday. The blast may have been caused by methane gas which has sparked rescue operations and fresh allegations of negligence by a miners’ labour union. The explosion happened at a coal mine on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s Balochistan province. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

What Caused Coal Mine Explosion in Pakistan? 

According to government mine inspector Ghani Baloch, the blast was likely caused by a buildup of methane gas inside the mine, the Associated Press reported.

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The rescue teams recovered seven bodies from the mine after several hours of the explosion. Later, emergency responders found 25 more bodies, according to officials and the provincial disaster management agency. 

Rescue operations are still underway as teams are searching for miners who are still trapped under the debris. 

How Many Miners Were Killed 

Mine inspector Ghani Baloch said the rescue effort will continue until all the bodies are recovered. He also warned that the death toll could increase as the operation continues. 



“The chances of finding anyone alive diminish after methane gas explosions because oxygen levels drop to zero, and rescuers are also proceeding cautiously inside the mine,” Baloch said, as per AP.

Shoaib Nosherwani, Balochistan’s Minister for Mines and Minerals, said rescue teams are working in very difficult conditions. 

He said the provincial government will provide 500,000 Pakistani rupees (around USD 1,800) as compensation to the family of each miner who died in the blast. There will be a detailed investigation to find out what caused the explosion exactly. 

Labour Union Alleges Negligence in Pakistan Mine Blast 

A coal miners’ labour union has alleged that the explosion was caused by negligence and is also demanding strict action against those responsible. The Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation urged the government to enforce safety rules and crack down on companies, especially those who fail to follow mining safety standards.

According to the Associated Press, fatal mining accidents are common in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan as there are many coal mines that lack proper ventilation, gas monitoring systems and other basic safety measures. 

Labour groups and mine workers have long accused mine owners of ignoring safety rules and failing to provide workers with proper protective equipment.

Also Read: US Strikes Kill Family In Iran’s Qeshm Island As Iranian Attack Leaves Worker Dead In Kuwait 

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32 Miners Killed in Pakistan Coal Mine Explosion, Dozens Trapped as Labour Union Alleges Negligence
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32 Miners Killed in Pakistan Coal Mine Explosion, Dozens Trapped as Labour Union Alleges Negligence

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32 Miners Killed in Pakistan Coal Mine Explosion, Dozens Trapped as Labour Union Alleges Negligence
32 Miners Killed in Pakistan Coal Mine Explosion, Dozens Trapped as Labour Union Alleges Negligence
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