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Home > World News > 3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal; Triggering Fears of 2015 Disaster

3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal; Triggering Fears of 2015 Disaster

3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal; Triggering Fears of 2015 Disaster

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 10:55 IST

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on Thursday morning, officials said. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 5:21 AM at a depth of 25 kilometers. In a post on X, the NCS reported that the tremor struck early today at a latitude of 28.762 N and longitude of 81.918 E

Scientists note that shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep ones. Because seismic waves from a shallow earthquake have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, they result in more intense ground shaking, increasing the potential for severe structural damage and casualties.  

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Nepal Earthquake Damage 

Reports indicate that no major damage has occurred across the country due to the earthquake. However, local officials are still working to compile and present the complete details regarding the aftermath. In 2015 earthquake, around 9000 people were killed and over 21000 injured across Nepal. The epicenter of the earthquake was Gorkha district and its hypocenter was at the depth of 8.2 Kms. 

Venezuela Earthquake Prompts State of Emergency

Reports indicate that the disaster has taken lives following back-to-back earthquakes in the country. While early statistical models from the USGS suggest the potential death toll could ultimately range from 10,000 to 100,000 based on historical trends, an official, exact confirmation on total casualties has not yet been finalized. Interim President Delcy Rodríguez has declared a state of emergency nationwide. She announced that the country’s main international airport in Maiquetía has been closed due to massive structural damage. Along with the airport closure, metro and train systems have been halted across the country as authorities assess the severe infrastructure damage and launch emergency rescue operations.

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3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal; Triggering Fears of 2015 Disaster
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3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal; Triggering Fears of 2015 Disaster

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3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal; Triggering Fears of 2015 Disaster
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3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal; Triggering Fears of 2015 Disaster
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal; Triggering Fears of 2015 Disaster

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