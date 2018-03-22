Coming out as a major development in the case of 39 Indian workers which went missing in 2014 in Mosul, the head doctor at Iraq’s Department of Forensic Medicine said that most of the dead bodies that reached them had no muscle or tissue. The doctor also confirmed that as per his forensic test it was found that the Indians were killed almost a year ago. The tests were conducted under Iraq's Ministry of Health on the bodies that there recovered by Martyrs foundation.

Just a few days after the Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced that all 39 Indians who went missing Iraq had been killed, a forensic report by an Iraqi doctor, who conducted forensic tests on the Indian dead bodies, has revealed that most of the Indians were shot in their head. Also, the forensic reports suggested that all the missing Indian were killed almost a year ago in 2017 after being abducted by the Islamic State (IS) in Iraq’s Mosul.

Meanwhile commenting on the reports of Indian dead bodies reaching back home, MEA sources claimed that the there are no current reports as to when the dead bodies will be brought back home and be given to their parents. The announcement of missing Indians in Iraq being dead was made by Sushma Swaraj just a few months after she had assured the families of missing Indian of getting their loved ones back. Dr Zaid Ali Abbas, head of the department that conducted DNA test and other health-related tests on 39 Indian missing workers said that most of the dead bodies examined had a gunshot wound to their head. The tests were conducted under Iraq’s Ministry of Health on the bodies that there recovered by Martyrs foundation in Badush.

Further commenting on the forensic tests, Iraqi doctor Ali Abbas said that the remains that reached the centre were nothing but skeletons and broken bones. The doctor claimed, “There were no muscle or tissues on remains. Forensically, I can confirm that they definitely died over a year ago.” Meanwhile, speaking at the Parliament about the 39 missing Indians, Sushma Swaraj said, “Whether they were killed 6 months ago or 2 years ago becomes irrelevant because the search for the bodies could not have commenced until Mosul was liberated. Mosul was liberated on 9th of July and on 10th of July General (VK) Singh was sent there.”

ALSO READ: Pakistan: Wife refuses to give gold earrings, husband mutilates her genitals

Further disclosing the details on when the dead bodies will their hometowns, reports suggest that the remains will be handed over to the Indian embassy in Baghdad by next week as they are yet to complete the certification process. On the other hand a release posted by MEA on their site read, “We are grateful to the Forensics Department of Ministry of Health of Iraq for their hard work in completing the process of matching the DNAs retrieved from the human remains with the blood samples of the relatives of the deceased Indians brought from India.”

ALSO READ: Kabul witnesses another suicide bomb attack, at least 26 dead and 18 injured

ALSO READ: India looking forward on deepening bilateral ties with China: PM Narendra Modi to Xi Jinping

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App