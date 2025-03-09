4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles Area, No Immediate Damage Reported

In the minutes following the main tremor, three smaller aftershocks were recorded near Malibu.

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Los Angeles area early Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor, which occurred at 1:03 p.m. local time, had its epicenter approximately 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) southwest of Westlake Village at a depth of 11.7 kilometers (7.2 miles).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The quake was widely felt across the region, prompting concerns among residents. However, authorities confirmed there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

A M4.1 earthquake occurred near Westlake Village, west of Los Angeles, shortly after 1pm PDT. It has been followed by a couple of aftershocks large enough to possibly be felt locally. The M4.1 was widely felt in the LA region. Did you feel it?https://t.co/w0gcT8vHSy pic.twitter.com/aHKzLpxkw5 Advertisement · Scroll to continue — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) March 9, 2025

In the minutes following the main tremor, three smaller aftershocks were recorded near Malibu. These aftershocks measured magnitudes of 2.5, 3.0, and 2.8, according to USGS data.

Seismologists note that earthquakes of this magnitude ranging from 2.5 to 5.4 are often felt but generally cause only minor damage. Despite the lack of significant impact, the event serves as a reminder of the seismic activity prevalent in California.

Local officials have advised residents to remain prepared for potential aftershocks and to follow standard earthquake safety protocols. No disruptions to infrastructure or services have been reported at this time.

The USGS continues to monitor seismic activity in the region. Residents can check for real-time earthquake updates on official platforms.

ALSO READ: Who Will Succeed Justin Trudeau? Liberals To Announce New Leader Today