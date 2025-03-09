Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • 4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles Area, No Immediate Damage Reported

4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles Area, No Immediate Damage Reported

In the minutes following the main tremor, three smaller aftershocks were recorded near Malibu.

4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles Area, No Immediate Damage Reported


A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Los Angeles area early Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor, which occurred at 1:03 p.m. local time, had its epicenter approximately 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) southwest of Westlake Village at a depth of 11.7 kilometers (7.2 miles).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The quake was widely felt across the region, prompting concerns among residents. However, authorities confirmed there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

In the minutes following the main tremor, three smaller aftershocks were recorded near Malibu. These aftershocks measured magnitudes of 2.5, 3.0, and 2.8, according to USGS data.

Seismologists note that earthquakes of this magnitude ranging from 2.5 to 5.4 are often felt but generally cause only minor damage. Despite the lack of significant impact, the event serves as a reminder of the seismic activity prevalent in California.

Local officials have advised residents to remain prepared for potential aftershocks and to follow standard earthquake safety protocols. No disruptions to infrastructure or services have been reported at this time.

The USGS continues to monitor seismic activity in the region. Residents can check for real-time earthquake updates on official platforms.

ALSO READ: Who Will Succeed Justin Trudeau? Liberals To Announce New Leader Today

Filed under

4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Los Angeles

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Atalanta Outclasses Juventus In Crushing 4-0 Defeat

Atalanta Outclasses Juventus In Crushing 4-0 Defeat

Daylight Saving Time 2025: When To Change Your Clocks And Why It Still Matters?

Daylight Saving Time 2025: When To Change Your Clocks And Why It Still Matters?

Small Plane Crashes Near Lancaster Airport, Investigation Underway

Small Plane Crashes Near Lancaster Airport, Investigation Underway

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: MLS Match Schedule, Timing And Where To Watch Live

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: MLS Match Schedule, Timing And Where To Watch Live

Rachin Ravindra Clinches ‘Golden Bat’, ‘Player Of The Tournament’ In Champions Trophy 2025

Rachin Ravindra Clinches ‘Golden Bat’, ‘Player Of The Tournament’ In Champions Trophy 2025

Entertainment

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore, India Won

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore,

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women