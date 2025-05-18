The Tibetan Plateau is known for frequent seismic activity due to the intense tectonic movement in the area, especially the collision between the Indian and Eurasian plates.

4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes China, Depth of 10 km, Says National Center for Seismology

A moderate earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck China late Sunday night, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was recorded at 11:00 pm IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 33.84 N and longitude 90.54 E, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

“EQ of M: 4.5, On: 18/05/2025 23:00:50 IST, Lat: 33.84 N, Long: 90.54 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China,” the NCS confirmed via a post on X.

No Immediate Damage Reported

As of now, there have been no reports of injuries or property damage from the quake.

Authorities are continuing to assess the situation, and more details are expected to emerge.

The depth of the tremor—10 km—places it in the category of shallow earthquakes, which tend to be felt more strongly at the surface.

Tibet Experiences Twin Jolts Earlier in the Day

Earlier on Sunday, the Tibetan region experienced two separate tremors in quick succession.

The first, a 3.8 magnitude quake, struck around 1:14 pm IST, also at a depth of 10 kilometres.

“EQ of M: 3.8, On: 18/05/2025 13:14:15 IST, Lat: 29.12 N, Long: 86.75 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet,” the NCS posted.

Just a few hours later, another quake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale shook the region again.

“EQ of M: 3.7, On: 18/05/2025 17:07:09 IST, Lat: 29.12 N, Long: 87.05 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet,” read another update from the NCS.

Region’s Seismic Profile Raises Concerns

The Tibetan Plateau is known for frequent seismic activity due to the intense tectonic movement in the area, especially the collision between the Indian and Eurasian plates.

Shallow quakes like those recorded on Sunday often lead to aftershocks, which may pose additional risks in the coming days.

(With Inputs From ANI)

