Thursday, May 22, 2025
4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Nepal: No Damage Reported

This marks the second earthquake to hit Nepal in less than a week.

4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Nepal: No Damage Reported


An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal on Monday afternoon, with its epicentre located in the Sinuwa area of Kaski district, around 250 kilometres west of the capital city, Kathmandu. The tremor was recorded at 1:59 PM, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

Authorities confirmed that there were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage from the quake. Local residents in parts of Kaski and surrounding districts reported feeling mild tremors, but no disruptions to daily life or infrastructure have been observed so far.

This marks the second earthquake to hit Nepal in less than a week. On May 14, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Chheskam area of Solukhumbu district in eastern Nepal. That incident, too, resulted in no reported damage.

Nepal lies in a seismically active zone, with the Himalayan nation frequently experiencing moderate earthquakes due to the ongoing tectonic activity between the Indian and Eurasian plates. Experts continue to urge residents to remain alert and prepared for potential aftershocks or future seismic activity.

