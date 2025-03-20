Home
Friday, March 21, 2025
4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across Region

A moderate earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on Friday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

A moderate earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on Friday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor, recorded at a depth of 160 km, was confirmed by NCS in a post on X, detailing its occurrence at latitude 36.48 N and longitude 71.45 E.

Experts highlight that shallow earthquakes often result in stronger surface tremors, leading to greater structural damage and potential casualties.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly susceptible to natural disasters, including frequent earthquakes, seasonal floods, and landslides.

The country’s ongoing challenges with conflict and underdevelopment have left communities struggling to recover from repeated calamities, further straining their resilience.

