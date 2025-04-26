Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • 4 Killed, Over 500 Injured in Suspected Chemical Blast at Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port

4 Killed, Over 500 Injured in Suspected Chemical Blast at Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port

A massive explosion at Iran's largest port, Shahid Rajaee, killed at least four people and injured more than 500 others on Saturday.

4 Killed, Over 500 Injured in Suspected Chemical Blast at Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port

A massive explosion at Iran's largest port, Shahid Rajaee, killed at least four people and injured more than 500 others on Saturday.


A massive explosion, suspected to have been triggered by the ignition of chemicals stored in containers at Iran’s largest port, Shahid Rajaee, killed at least four people and injured more than 500 others on Saturday, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing the Iranian state media.

The explosion occurred at the Shahid Rajaee section of the port, located in the southern city of Bandar Abbas, the report said.

Hossein Zafari, spokesperson for Iran’s Crisis Management Organization, attributed the explosion to the improper storage of chemicals in containers at the port. “The cause of the explosion was the chemicals inside the containers,” Zafari told Iran’s ILNA news agency. He also noted that warnings had previously been issued regarding the dangers at the port. “Previously, the Director General of Crisis Management had given warnings to this port during their visits and had pointed out the possibility of danger,” Zafari reportedly said.

An Iranian government spokesperson, however, said that while chemicals were likely the cause of the explosion, it was still too early to determine the exact reason behind the blast.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

State-run Iranian media aired dramatic footage showing a large black and orange cloud of smoke billowing into the sky following the explosion. In the aftermath, an office building was seen with its doors blown off and papers and debris scattered on the ground, the report said.

The explosion shattered windows across a wide radius, with reports indicating that the blast was heard in Qeshm, an island located 26 kilometers (16 miles) south of Bandar Abbas. Iranian media outlets, including the semi-official Tasnim news agency, shared images of injured individuals being tended to amid scenes of chaos and confusion.

Initial reports indicated that the explosion occurred after several containers at the port detonated, with local crisis management officials citing poor handling of flammable materials as a “contributing factor” to the blast.

According to the Reuters report, the port authorities also warned that the container yard where the explosion took place likely held “dangerous goods and chemicals.”

Bandar Abbas is Iran’s largest port and serves as the main hub for the country’s containerised cargo.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Nuclear Talks End in Oman, Negotiations To Continue With Another ‘High-level Meeting’

Filed under

Bandar Abbas Port Shahid Rajaee Port

newsx

Government Issues Advisory Banning Live Coverage Of Defence Operations After Pahalgam Terror Attack | National...
newsx

IDFC FIRST Bank Q4 FY25 Net Profit Falls 58% To Rs 304 Crore; Board Approves...
In a strong show of solid

Iran President Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Expresses Support In Call With PM Modi
Citing an anecdote from t

‘If Someone Turns To Evil’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Cites Ramayana, Says The ‘King Must...
newsx

Hero Of Pahalgam: How Rayees Ahmad Bhatt Risked His Life To Save Tourists In A...
newsx

Punjab Kings Take On Kolkata Knight Riders At Eden Gardens As Shreyas Iyer’s Form Raises...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Government Issues Advisory Banning Live Coverage Of Defence Operations After Pahalgam Terror Attack | National Security Alert

Government Issues Advisory Banning Live Coverage Of Defence Operations After Pahalgam Terror Attack | National...

IDFC FIRST Bank Q4 FY25 Net Profit Falls 58% To Rs 304 Crore; Board Approves Rs 7,500 Crore Fundraising

IDFC FIRST Bank Q4 FY25 Net Profit Falls 58% To Rs 304 Crore; Board Approves...

Iran President Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Expresses Support In Call With PM Modi

Iran President Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Expresses Support In Call With PM Modi

‘If Someone Turns To Evil’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Cites Ramayana, Says The ‘King Must Perform His Duty’ After J&K Attack

‘If Someone Turns To Evil’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Cites Ramayana, Says The ‘King Must...

Hero Of Pahalgam: How Rayees Ahmad Bhatt Risked His Life To Save Tourists In A Terror Attack

Hero Of Pahalgam: How Rayees Ahmad Bhatt Risked His Life To Save Tourists In A...

Entertainment

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After