Tuesday, April 29, 2025
4 Minors Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into After-School Camp In Chatham, Illinois

A devastating crash at an after-school camp in Chatham, Illinois, claimed the lives of four minors on Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. The victims, aged between 4 and 18, were among several injured when a vehicle slammed into the YNOT Outdoors Summer Camp building.

Four minors aged 4 to 18 were killed after a vehicle crashed into a Chatham, Illinois after-school camp; several others were injured.


Chatham Illinois car crash: Four minors were killed on Monday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a building hosting an after-school camp in Chatham, Illinois, authorities confirmed during a press conference.

Victims Aged 4 to 18

The victims ranged in age from 4 to 18 years old, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police (ISP). The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m., leaving multiple others injured. The full extent of their injuries remains unclear, but several individuals were hospitalized, and one person was airlifted from the scene.

Details of the Chatham, Illinois Crash

According to the Chatham Police Department, the vehicle struck three individuals outside the YNOT (Youth Needing Other Things) Outdoors Summer Camp building, while a fourth person was killed inside the structure.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured and transported to an area hospital for evaluation,” the ISP said in a statement.

Authorities stated that the driver is being considered a suspect. However, no charges or arrests have been announced as of yet, and the driver’s identity has not been released.

Chatham, Illinois Crash: Chaotic Aftermath and Investigation

Officials described the aftermath as chaotic and urged families to use the designated reunification site to expedite the process of identifying victims.

The Illinois State Police confirmed that they are working alongside the Chatham Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

Chatham police described the deaths as a “terrible tragedy,” stating, “If you believe in the power of prayer, please take a moment to pray right now for the entire Chatham community.”

Community in Shock

The village of Chatham, located about 12 miles south of Springfield, has a population of more than 14,000. NBC affiliate WAND of Springfield reported that the building involved in the crash, situated across from a city water tower and park, is either leased or owned by the YNOT Outdoors Summer Camp.

Also Read: Spain Power Outage: State Of Emergency Declared As Millions Left Without Power


