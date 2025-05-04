Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
4-Year-Old Among Two Dead In Phillipines Airport Crash

A tragic accident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila left two people dead, including a 4-year-old girl, after a car crashed through the entrance of Terminal 1 on Sunday morning. Several others were hurt in the crash, which has shocked travelers and raised questions about safety around the airport.

A tragic accident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila left two people dead, including a 4-year-old girl, after a car crashed through the entrance of Terminal 1 on Sunday morning. Several others were hurt in the crash, which has shocked travelers and raised questions about safety around the airport.

The Philippine Red Cross, which quickly responded to the scene, confirmed that a man and the young girl lost their lives in the incident.

Car breaks through railing, crashes into pedestrian area

According to airport officials, the car went through the outer railing and slammed into the walkway right in front of Terminal 1. It happened earlier in the day, just as the area was getting busy with passengers coming and going.

“We understand the concern this incident has caused, especially as images have circulated on social media. We urge the public not to speculate and to wait for verified updates, which will be issued as soon as they become available,” NAIA said in a statement.

Officials haven’t said what caused the driver to lose control, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Photos show chaos at the scene

Photos and videos shared on social media painted a grim picture—people lying on the ground, glass shattered across the pavement, and the front of a black SUV completely wrecked after it hit the entrance doors.

The scene looked like something out of a disaster movie. Many bystanders were in shock, not sure what had just happened.

The Philippine Red Cross confirmed that two people had died on the spot—a male adult and a 4-year-old girl. Several others were injured and taken to hospitals. Their names haven’t been released yet, and there’s no update on how serious their injuries are.

Driver taken into custody, investigation underway

The driver of the SUV has been taken into police custody. Officials are still trying to figure out how and why the crash happened. There’s no word yet on whether the driver was under the influence or if there was some other reason for the crash.

NAIA said those who were hurt are now being treated, and more information will be shared once it’s available.

