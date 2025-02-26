Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • 46 Killed In Sudan After Military Aircraft Crashes Into Residential Area

46 Killed In Sudan After Military Aircraft Crashes Into Residential Area

A tragic plane crash in Sudan claimed the lives of 46 people when a Sudanese military transport aircraft crashed into a residential area on the outskirts of Khartoum.

46 Killed In Sudan After Military Aircraft Crashes Into Residential Area

Sudan Plane Crash


A tragic plane crash in Sudan claimed the lives of 46 people when a Sudanese military transport aircraft crashed into a residential area on the outskirts of Khartoum.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Antonov plane went down on Tuesday night near the Wadi Seidna air base, located in Omdurman, northwest of the capital. The crash occurred during the plane’s takeoff, according to reports from the Sudanese army.

The regional government confirmed the death toll, with the media office stating that 46 people were killed and 10 others were injured in the disaster.

Causalities In Plane Crash In Sudan

Witnesses in the area described hearing a loud explosion as the plane crashed, with several homes in the neighbourhood severely damaged. The crash also led to power outages in nearby communities. Rescue teams have been working on-site, providing immediate care to the wounded.

The army initially reported 19 fatalities, but the final count was later updated to 46. The army health ministry, which is aligned with the military, has been coordinating emergency response efforts in the wake of the disaster.

A military source cited a technical malfunction as the cause of the crash. However, the exact details have not been officially confirmed by the army, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Rising Tensions  Between Sudanese Army & Rapid Support Forces

The crash comes amid increasing tensions between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who have been in active conflict since April 2023. The RSF recently claimed responsibility for downing a Russian-made Ilyushin aircraft over Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, just one day before the crash.

This recent escalation follows significant advances by the Sudanese army in central Sudan and Khartoum in its ongoing military campaign against the RSF.

Ongoing War And Political Struggles In Sudan

The conflict in Sudan began after a power struggle between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamadan Daglo, who now leads the RSF. The tensions between the two former allies escalated into full-scale war, leading to widespread destruction and loss of life.

The war has displaced over 12 million people, leading to a major humanitarian crisis, as described by the United Nations. In addition to the human toll, Sudan’s infrastructure has been severely damaged, and food shortages have become widespread.

ALSO READ: Who Is Monica Lewinsky? American Activist Says Bill Clinton Should Have Retired After Affair Scandal

Filed under

Sudan Army Sudan Plane Crash

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant Wife

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant...

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign Aid

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign...

Entertainment

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And Epic Comic Timing

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine