A tragic plane crash in Sudan claimed the lives of 46 people when a Sudanese military transport aircraft crashed into a residential area on the outskirts of Khartoum.

The Antonov plane went down on Tuesday night near the Wadi Seidna air base, located in Omdurman, northwest of the capital. The crash occurred during the plane’s takeoff, according to reports from the Sudanese army.

A Sudanese military Antonov aircraft crashed in Omdurman, north of Khartoum, on Tuesday evening, killing the crew and several military personnel on board. Eyewitnesses said at least five civilians on the ground were also killed and dozens injured when debris from the plane struck…

The regional government confirmed the death toll, with the media office stating that 46 people were killed and 10 others were injured in the disaster.

Causalities In Plane Crash In Sudan

Witnesses in the area described hearing a loud explosion as the plane crashed, with several homes in the neighbourhood severely damaged. The crash also led to power outages in nearby communities. Rescue teams have been working on-site, providing immediate care to the wounded.

The army initially reported 19 fatalities, but the final count was later updated to 46. The army health ministry, which is aligned with the military, has been coordinating emergency response efforts in the wake of the disaster.

A military source cited a technical malfunction as the cause of the crash. However, the exact details have not been officially confirmed by the army, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Rising Tensions Between Sudanese Army & Rapid Support Forces

The crash comes amid increasing tensions between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who have been in active conflict since April 2023. The RSF recently claimed responsibility for downing a Russian-made Ilyushin aircraft over Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, just one day before the crash.

This recent escalation follows significant advances by the Sudanese army in central Sudan and Khartoum in its ongoing military campaign against the RSF.

Ongoing War And Political Struggles In Sudan

The conflict in Sudan began after a power struggle between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamadan Daglo, who now leads the RSF. The tensions between the two former allies escalated into full-scale war, leading to widespread destruction and loss of life.

The war has displaced over 12 million people, leading to a major humanitarian crisis, as described by the United Nations. In addition to the human toll, Sudan’s infrastructure has been severely damaged, and food shortages have become widespread.

