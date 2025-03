The epicenter of the quake was 19 km southwest of the Nay Pyi Taw region in Myanmar, at a depth of about 10.0 km, the USGS said.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Myanmar on Saturday, just a day after two powerful quakes hit the Southeast Asian nation, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 14:50:48 (UTC+05:30), was 19 km southwest of the Nay Pyi Taw region in Myanmar, at a depth of about 10.0 km, the USGS said.