Monday, April 14, 2025
5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near San Diego; Epicenter Near Julian

A preliminary 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit near Julian, northeast of San Diego County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No injuries or damage have been reported yet.

A preliminary 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Julian, northeast of San Diego County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

No reports of injuries or damage have been confirmed yet.

Shallow earthquake with Julian as epicenter

The earthquake struck shortly after 10 a.m. local time on Monday, with its epicenter located approximately four kilometers south of Julian, California.

In San Diego, light fixtures and shelves shook, and tremors were also felt as far north as Los Angeles. The quake hit at 10:08 a.m., with many Californians receiving earthquake alerts on their phones around the same time. The epicenter was about 2.5 miles south of Julian, a community in San Diego County near Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Following the initial 5.2 magnitude quake, there were strong aftershocks that continued for several minutes.

How can you protect yourself during a strong earthquake?

The City of San Diego has outlined key steps for staying safe before, during, and after an earthquake.

Before:

  • Identify safe spots in your home, such as under sturdy furniture, and remove potential hazards like unsecured items on shelves and walls.
  • Prepare an emergency kit with essentials like water, food, and medical supplies.
  • Ensure everyone knows emergency contacts and designated meeting points in case you’re separated.

During:

  • Indoors: Drop to the ground, take cover by protecting your head and neck, and hold onto a sturdy table or desk to keep it in place.
  • Outdoors: Move away from buildings, trees, power lines, and streetlights.
  • In a vehicle: Park safely away from buildings, trees, and bridges, and remain in the car until the shaking stops.

After:

  • Inspect your home for damage, and immediately address any fires or gas leaks.
  • Wear long sleeves, pants, sturdy shoes, and gloves to protect yourself from debris.
  • Be ready for aftershocks, which often follow a major quake.

This is a developing story.

Read More: Two Powerful Earthquakes Shake Waters Near Fiji and New Zealand

