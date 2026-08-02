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Home > World News > 5 Dead, 41 Missing As Ferry Catches Fire In Indonesia’s Madura Island

5 Dead, 41 Missing As Ferry Catches Fire In Indonesia’s Madura Island

At least five people have died and 41 remain missing after a passenger ferry—the KMP Mutiara Sentosa 2—carrying 271 passengers and crew caught fire off Indonesia's Madura Island.

Screen grab from a handout video taken and released by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency.
Screen grab from a handout video taken and released by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 17:04 IST

At least five people were killed and 41 others remain missing after a passenger ferry caught fire off Indonesia’s Madura Island on Sunday. According to official reports, the vessel identified as the KMP Mutiara Sentosa 2 was carrying 271 passengers and crew members when the disaster struck. Out of those on board, 225 people have been rescued so far, while large-scale search and rescue operations remain underway to locate the missing.  

Ferry Was En Route to South Sulawesi

The ferry was traveling from Tanjung Perak Port in Surabaya (East Java province) to Makassar (South Sulawesi) when the fire suddenly broke out. Emergency response teams and nearby commercial ships were immediately deployed to the area to assist in the rescue efforts.  

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Cause Unknown as Rescue Operations Continue

Authorities stated that they have yet to determine the exact cause of the blaze. Video footage shared by news outlets shows a large number of terrified passengers wearing yellow life jackets stranded on the vessel’s deck. Additional social media clips captured desperate individuals climbing down ropes and jumping overboard into the sea as massive flames and thick, dark plumes of smoke engulfed the upper decks of the ship. Search operations are being intensified to trace the remaining victims before dark.  

Also Read: Moscow Restaurant Blast: 3 Killed, 21 Injured After Woman Carrying Homemade Bomb Explodes Near Italian Restaurant

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5 Dead, 41 Missing As Ferry Catches Fire In Indonesia’s Madura Island
Tags: 271 Passengers on Board5 Dead 41 Missinghome-hero-pos-1Indonesia Ferry FireIndonesia Maritime DisasterSearch and Rescue Operations

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5 Dead, 41 Missing As Ferry Catches Fire In Indonesia’s Madura Island

5 Dead, 41 Missing As Ferry Catches Fire In Indonesia’s Madura Island

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5 Dead, 41 Missing As Ferry Catches Fire In Indonesia’s Madura Island

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5 Dead, 41 Missing As Ferry Catches Fire In Indonesia’s Madura Island
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5 Dead, 41 Missing As Ferry Catches Fire In Indonesia’s Madura Island
5 Dead, 41 Missing As Ferry Catches Fire In Indonesia’s Madura Island

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