Both helicopters belonged to a military flying school Army’s School of Light Aviation (EALAT) that trains pilots the army for the military services. The incident took place at around 9 am local time and images posted on social media showed a large number of emergency services vehicles attending the scene.

Five people were killed on Friday after two army helicopters collided in southern France. According to a report by AFP, three crew members were in one helicopter and two in the other. Police said all are dead, adding that one body needed to be recovered from the wreckage. “The helicopters collided. There were three crew members in one and two in the other. All are dead,” police said. The two army aviation service helicopters collided near Carces lake, about (30 miles) northwest of Saint-Tropez.

The rescue team along with some 20 troops and 30 police officers were immediately sent to the crash scene. The cause of the crash is not clear yet. However, the French police said the two helicopters collided in a wooded area between small towns of Cabasse and Carces. French defence minister Florence Parly expressed great sadness at the tragic news and said he would travel to the region on Friday.

Both helicopters belonged to a military flying school Army’s School of Light Aviation (EALAT) that trains pilots the army for the military services. The incident took place at around 9 am local time and images posted on social media showed a large number of emergency services vehicles attending the scene. “Debris scattered across two large zones, but the area is uninhabited and no-one on the ground was hurt,” a police official told The Independent.