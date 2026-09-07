Amazon Prime Cargo Plane Crash: 5 Killed, Several Injured After Aircraft Overruns Runway At Miami Airport

At least five people were killed and five others injured after an Amazon cargo aircraft operated by 21 Air overran the runway while landing at Miami International Airport in Florida on Sunday afternoon, striking several vehicles and catching fire. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, where several people were trapped inside vehicles hit by the aircraft.

Three Injured in Critical Condition

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah said three of the five injured people were in critical condition and were transported to a trauma centre. The remaining two injured victims were taken to a local hospital. Several victims were trapped inside vehicles struck by the aircraft and had to be rescued by emergency crews, Jadallah said during a news conference.

More Than 60 Fire Rescue Units Respond

More than 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were deployed following the crash. Firefighters battled heavy flames and smoke from the aircraft while assessing and treating those affected. “Over 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units are on scene of an incident involving a plane that overran a runway and struck multiple vehicles near Miami International Airport,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a post on X. Officials also continued dealing with a fuel leak at the site. Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said there was no apparent threat to public safety, although the emergency response remained active.

Amazon Expresses Grief Over Deaths

Amazon expressed condolences to the victims’ families and said it was cooperating with authorities investigating the incident. The company said the aircraft was operated by 21 Air and was attempting to land when the crash occurred. Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said the company was working closely with local authorities and officials to determine what happened.

32-Year-Old Boeing 767 Involved

According to CNN, the aircraft was a 32-year-old Boeing 767 that had flown from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) data, CNN reported that the aircraft landed on Runway 30, which is more than 9,000 feet long. The FAA said the 21 Air flight overran the runway at around 2 p.m. local time. 21 Air is a cargo carrier with its operations centre in Miami and operates Boeing 767 aircraft for companies including Amazon and DHL.

Aircraft Damages Airport Equipment

Following the crash, emergency crews inspected the runway but found no aircraft parts or debris on the paved surface. However, the aircraft damaged navigational equipment after leaving the runway. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it was gathering information about the incident, while the FAA will investigate the circumstances surrounding the runway overrun.

Airport Operations Disrupted

Miami International Airport’s ground stop was lifted at around 5 p.m. ET. However, the FAA said a ground delay would remain in effect into Monday because the disabled aircraft was still on the runway.

Investigation Underway

Authorities continued their emergency response as investigators began examining why the aircraft failed to stop before leaving the runway. Runway excursions when an aircraft departs the designated runway surface are the most common type of aircraft incident worldwide, according to data from the International Air Transport Association. Miami International Airport, like many airports, has designated runway safety areas beyond its runways to provide additional space in the event of an aircraft excursion.

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With inputs from ANI