50 Indian Deportees From US Temporarily Moved To Panama Before Repatriation

A group of around 50 Indian deportees from the United States arrived in Panama on Wednesday, where they have been temporarily relocated before being sent back to India on a US aircraft. According to diplomatic sources, this is part of the US government’s efforts to repatriate individuals who were staying in the country illegally.

The deportees are currently safe and housed in a hotel, where they have access to basic necessities and support. The Indian Embassy in Panama has been actively involved in ensuring their well-being and has gained consular access to assist them.

Indian Embassy Ensures Safety of Deportees

The Indian Embassy in Panama confirmed the situation through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Panamanian authorities have informed us that a group of Indians have reached Panama from the US. They are safe and secure at a hotel with all essential facilities. The embassy team has obtained consular access. We are working closely with the host govt to ensure their well-being,” the post read.

Some Deportees Refuse to Return Home

While many deportees from various countries, including India and Central Asian nations, have been relocated to transit countries like Panama and Costa Rica, several individuals refuse to return to their home countries. They claim that they would not be safe if they were sent back.

The Indian government has assured that it will verify the nationality and citizenship of all deportees before accepting them back into the country. Officials have stated that the process of verification is necessary to ensure that all returning individuals are indeed Indian citizens.

US Continues Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

Since the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, the United States has already deported around 350 illegal Indian migrants back to India. This is part of the US administration’s strict immigration policies, which aim to reduce illegal immigration and deport individuals who have entered or stayed in the country without proper documentation.

Costa Rica Joins Efforts to Repatriate Migrants

Costa Rica has agreed to work with the United States to serve as a transit hub for the repatriation of illegal immigrants from India and Central Asia. This was confirmed in an official statement from the Costa Rican government earlier this week.

The first group of 200 migrants is set to arrive at Juan Santamaria International Airport on a commercial flight this Wednesday, according to a statement from the office of Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles.

“The Govt of Costa Rica agreed to collaborate with the United States in the repatriation of 200 illegal immigrants to their country. These are people originating from countries in Central Asia,” the statement read.

What Comes Next for the Indian Deportees?

The Indian deportees currently in Panama are expected to be flown back to India soon, once the verification process is complete. The Indian government and diplomatic authorities will continue working with Panamanian officials to ensure the safety and smooth return of the individuals involved.

As immigration policies tighten in the United States, more individuals who have entered illegally may face deportation, with transit countries like Panama and Costa Rica playing a role in temporary relocation efforts before their final repatriation.