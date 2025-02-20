Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • 50 Indian Deportees From US Temporarily Moved To Panama Before Repatriation

50 Indian Deportees From US Temporarily Moved To Panama Before Repatriation

A group of around 50 Indian deportees from the United States arrived in Panama on Wednesday, where they have been temporarily relocated before being sent back to India on a US aircraft

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
50 Indian Deportees From US Temporarily Moved To Panama Before Repatriation

50 Indian deportees from the United States arrived in Panama, where they have been temporarily relocated before being sent back to India.


A group of around 50 Indian deportees from the United States arrived in Panama on Wednesday, where they have been temporarily relocated before being sent back to India on a US aircraft. According to diplomatic sources, this is part of the US government’s efforts to repatriate individuals who were staying in the country illegally.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The deportees are currently safe and housed in a hotel, where they have access to basic necessities and support. The Indian Embassy in Panama has been actively involved in ensuring their well-being and has gained consular access to assist them.

Indian Embassy Ensures Safety of Deportees

The Indian Embassy in Panama confirmed the situation through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Panamanian authorities have informed us that a group of Indians have reached Panama from the US. They are safe and secure at a hotel with all essential facilities. The embassy team has obtained consular access. We are working closely with the host govt to ensure their well-being,” the post read.

Some Deportees Refuse to Return Home

While many deportees from various countries, including India and Central Asian nations, have been relocated to transit countries like Panama and Costa Rica, several individuals refuse to return to their home countries. They claim that they would not be safe if they were sent back.

The Indian government has assured that it will verify the nationality and citizenship of all deportees before accepting them back into the country. Officials have stated that the process of verification is necessary to ensure that all returning individuals are indeed Indian citizens.

US Continues Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

Since the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, the United States has already deported around 350 illegal Indian migrants back to India. This is part of the US administration’s strict immigration policies, which aim to reduce illegal immigration and deport individuals who have entered or stayed in the country without proper documentation.

Costa Rica Joins Efforts to Repatriate Migrants

Costa Rica has agreed to work with the United States to serve as a transit hub for the repatriation of illegal immigrants from India and Central Asia. This was confirmed in an official statement from the Costa Rican government earlier this week.

The first group of 200 migrants is set to arrive at Juan Santamaria International Airport on a commercial flight this Wednesday, according to a statement from the office of Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles.

“The Govt of Costa Rica agreed to collaborate with the United States in the repatriation of 200 illegal immigrants to their country. These are people originating from countries in Central Asia,” the statement read.

What Comes Next for the Indian Deportees?

The Indian deportees currently in Panama are expected to be flown back to India soon, once the verification process is complete. The Indian government and diplomatic authorities will continue working with Panamanian officials to ensure the safety and smooth return of the individuals involved.

As immigration policies tighten in the United States, more individuals who have entered illegally may face deportation, with transit countries like Panama and Costa Rica playing a role in temporary relocation efforts before their final repatriation.

Also Read: U.S. And Russia Begin Talks In Saudi Arabia Over Ukraine Conflict But Without Ukrainians

Filed under

Indian Deportees Panama US Deportation Row

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash or Transfer FIR in Obscenity Case

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash...

Kash Patel Confirmed: Not Just Susan Collins But This Republican Senator Also Voted Against Trump’s Indian-American Pick

Kash Patel Confirmed: Not Just Susan Collins But This Republican Senator Also Voted Against Trump’s...

Who Is Maria Teresa de Filippis? Know All About The First Woman To Race In Formula One

Who Is Maria Teresa de Filippis? Know All About The First Woman To Race In...

Shubman Gill Hits A Century Against Bangladesh; Brings Victory To India In A Challenging Match

Shubman Gill Hits A Century Against Bangladesh; Brings Victory To India In A Challenging Match

McConnell Won’t Seek Re-Election: Who’s Running For His Seat and What It Means for Kentucky Politics

McConnell Won’t Seek Re-Election: Who’s Running For His Seat and What It Means for Kentucky...

Entertainment

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash or Transfer FIR in Obscenity Case

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Announced: Avatar To Be Reincarnated In Last Airbender Spinoff; Continues Story Beyond Korra

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Announced: Avatar To Be Reincarnated In Last Airbender Spinoff; Continues Story Beyond

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Set To Release In July 2026

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4

Who Should Be The Next 007? Jeff Bezos Asks The Internet As Amazon Takes Over James Bond Franchise

Who Should Be The Next 007? Jeff Bezos Asks The Internet As Amazon Takes Over

Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Medical Emergency; AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Extend Support

Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Medical Emergency; AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Extend Support

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox