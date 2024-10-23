Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
$50 Million Donation From Bill Gates To Nonprofit Supporting Kamala Harris, Reports Say

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has reportedly contributed approximately $50 million to a nonprofit group backing Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

$50 Million Donation From Bill Gates To Nonprofit Supporting Kamala Harris, Reports Say

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has reportedly contributed approximately $50 million to a nonprofit group backing Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. This substantial donation underscores the growing support for Harris, who leads former President Donald Trump in securing billionaire endorsements.

Confidential Conversations

According to sources close to Gates, the donation was shared among peers, including notable figures like former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg. This conversation was meant to remain confidential, highlighting the private nature of Gates’ decision.

Gates has expressed concern over the possibility of a second Trump presidency, although he emphasized that he can work with candidates from both sides of the political spectrum. “This election is different,” he remarked in private discussions, indicating the heightened stakes involved.

Supporting Key Issues

While Gates has not publicly endorsed Harris, he clarified that his financial support goes to candidates who prioritize health care, climate change, and poverty alleviation. He refrained from discussing the specifics of his donation but reiterated his commitment to these critical issues.

The funds were directed to Future Forward USA Action, a nonprofit that does not publicly disclose its donor identities, thus keeping Gates’ involvement under wraps.

Billionaire Backing for Harris and Trump

A recent analysis shows that 81 billionaires have pledged their support to Harris, including prominent figures such as Bloomberg and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. In contrast, Trump has garnered backing from 50 billionaires, notably including Elon Musk, who has actively joined Trump on the campaign trail.

Gates’ Political Stance

Despite not being an overtly political billionaire, Gates has shared positive sentiments about Harris, noting the importance of having younger leaders who can engage with contemporary issues like artificial intelligence. However, he has also made it clear that he does not dictate how others should vote, citing the focus of his philanthropic work through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In a contrasting approach, Gates’ ex-wife, Melinda, has emerged as a significant Democratic donor, contributing over $13 million to organizations supporting Harris. This divergence in their political engagement further illustrates the complex landscape of political philanthropy among the wealthy.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

