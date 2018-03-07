A US man has pleaded guilty for killing an Indian immigrant and is now facing a 50-year jail term with no chance of parol. The incident had taken place in February 2017 in Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas city. At the time of this deadly incident, the victim Srinivas Kuchibhotla was attacked by a white US man on February 22, 2017 while another man and his friend Alok Madasani was wounded.

According to a witness named Adam Purinton before killing the Indian immigrant yelled out to the victim saying “Get out of my country”. The guilty had shot at two men who stooped by to have drinks in the Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas. At the time of this deadly incident, the victim Srinivas Kuchibhotla was attacked by a white US man on February 22, 2017 while another man and his friend Alok Madasani was wounded. One more person named Ian Grillot was also injured in the shooting incident when he tried to intervene in the matter.

The culprit Adam Purinton is now facing a 50-year jail term and is booked for per-mediated first-degree murder. Following the culprit accepting the guilt, victim’s wife hoped that this will send a strong message that hate is never acceptable. She even mentioned that people should understand and love each other. According to further reports, the accused had the two Indian immigrants whether their status was legal before opening fire on them. Purinton, is a 52-year-old Navy veteran and was physically and mentally deteriorated after his father’s death.

