572 Bodies Found in Sri Lanka Mass Grave: What Happened at Chemmani During the Civil War?

A shocking discovery in northern Sri Lanka has reopened painful questions about the country’s civil war. Workers were extending a cremation ground in the Chemmani area of Jaffna when they came across human remains. The discovery led to an excavation at the site.

According to the BBC, archaeologists had found the skeletal remains of 572 people by August. The remains include those of children and infants. Personal belongings were also found at the site. These included bangles, a school bag and a milk bottle. The site is believed to be the largest mass grave ever uncovered in Sri Lanka.

What Was Found at the Chemmani Mass Grave?

The excavation has raised serious questions about how the people died and how they were buried. The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka inspected the site. Gehan Gunatilleke, a commissioner, said preliminary inspections suggested that it was “not a normal burial site” and did not follow ordinary Hindu burial practices.

Experts found many remains without clothing. Some bodies were tightly packed together or placed on top of others. The graves were also shallow. Most were buried around one to two metres below the surface.

The Human Rights Commission said there was “a reasonable likelihood that the burials were unlawful and pursuant to extrajudicial killings.” However, the cause of death and identities of those buried there have not yet been established.

Why Is the Chemmani Site Important?

The discovery has a deep connection with Sri Lanka’s civil war. The conflict lasted from 1983 to 2009. Fighting between the Sri Lankan government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) killed an estimated 100,000 people.

Around 23,000 people, mostly Tamils, were also reported missing. Chemmani was a high-security area during the late 1990s. The region had army camps, checkpoints and security posts. Families of people who disappeared during the conflict have long sought answers about what happened to their relatives. The new discovery has renewed those demands.

A Previous Mass Grave Investigation

Chemmani had already been linked to allegations about mass killings. In 1998, five soldiers were sentenced to death over the rape and murder of 18-year-old Tamil schoolgirl Krishanthi Kumaraswamy and the killing of three members of her family.

Their bodies were later found buried in the Chemmani area. One of the convicted soldiers, Somaratne Rajapakse, later alleged in court that between 300 and 400 people killed in the mid-1990s had been buried there. His testimony led to an excavation in 1999. More than 10 skeletons were discovered. But the investigation did not lead to further prosecutions.

Families Still Waiting for Answers

For families of the disappeared, the latest excavation offers both hope and uncertainty. Jeyaruby Jeyabalan says her father was taken by the Sri Lankan army in 1996. She has never learned what happened to him.

Another woman, 65-year-old Suseela, is searching for her son Gnanaseelan Ravi. He was picked up by the military in 2007.

“I don’t know how long I will live with such uncertainty, but I want closure,” she said.

DNA testing has not yet been completed. The remains recovered from Chemmani are being kept under court custody at the University of Jaffna.

What Happens Next?

Sri Lanka’s government says it is cooperating with the investigation. Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara told the BBC that excavation work would continue. Authorities plan to analyse the skeletons and conduct DNA tests.

“We need to analyse the skeletons and find out how these people died. Then we have to carry out DNA tests,” he said. Some samples may also be sent abroad for further examination.

The Sri Lankan army has rejected allegations that security forces buried civilians after massacres. Army spokesman Brigadier Waruna Gamage told the BBC: “All the allegations should be proved in court.”

The investigation is now expected to focus on identifying the victims, determining how they died and establishing what happened at Chemmani.