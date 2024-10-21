Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
Baloch Groups To Protest Enforced Disappearances And Violence In Karachi Today

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee, along with the Baloch Solidarity Committee, is set to stage a massive protest that aims to raise awareness about the alarming rise in enforced disappearances of Baloch youth and the violence faced by peaceful protesters in Karachi.

The demonstration will be held today at 4 pm outside the Lasbela Press Club.

In a post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated, “On behalf of the Baloch Solidarity Committee, a protest demonstration will be organised at Hub Chowki. The purpose of the protest is to raise voice against the increase in enforced disappearances of Baloch youth by the state, and the violence and enforced disappearances of peaceful protesters in Karachi. In this important protest, all the schools of thought of Hub Chowki are requested to participate fully in order to show solidarity against this oppression.”

The Baloch Solidarity Committee is a group that advocates for the rights of the Baloch people, primarily in Pakistan.

The committee focuses on issues such as human rights violations, cultural preservation, and political autonomy for the Baloch population. It often highlights concerns over resource exploitation in Balochistan and seeks to raise awareness about the struggles faced by the Baloch community.

Enforced disappearance in Balochistan is a critical human rights issue characterised by the abduction of individuals, often political activists, journalists, or ordinary citizens–by state authorities or military personnel, with their whereabouts intentionally concealed.

This practice is rooted in the ongoing political strife in the region, where Baloch nationalist groups seek greater autonomy and control over local resources. In response, the Pakistani state has employed heavy-handed tactics, including military operations that result in the systematic targeting of dissenting voices.

The impact on society is profound, creating a climate of fear that stifles political expression and erodes trust in state institutions. Families of the disappeared often face harassment and are left in a state of uncertainty and grief, prompting them to organise and advocate for justice.

Despite widespread documentation of these violations by human rights organisations, enforced disappearances persist, highlighting the urgent need for accountability and protection of human rights in Balochistan.

(With ANI Inputs)

