5th International Yoga Day celebrated in Russian capital Moscow: The celebration of the 5th International Day of Yoga was held in the Tagansky Park in Moscow on June 16, 2019. This year, Muscovites could not only take part in various yoga master classes but also had the opportunity to get acquainted with the diversity of Indian vegetarian cuisine to try themselves in conscious drawing, to listen to Ayurveda lectures and much more.

The event began with a welcoming speech by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India to the Russian Federation, D. B. Venkatesh Varma. In his speech, Varma noted that despite the fact that Yoga Day is celebrated only once a year, yoga itself is practiced every day, since it is a way of life.

The opening ceremony continued with the speech of Acting Director of the Tagansky Park Andrey Zarechnov who wished all the guests peace, health and kindness. After him, vice-president of the Russian Yoga Federation Svetlana Artisyevich addressed the speech. Svetlana noted that the number of people who are interested in yoga and practice is increasing every year, and told about her experience in yoga.

Following the welcoming speeches of the special guests, a team of yoga class students of the Embassy of India, under the guidance of yoga teacher Savita Harish, introduced the guests to the rules of the Common Yoga Protocol on the main stage of the Tagansky Park. There were so many people who wanted to practice yoga, that those who couldn’t get a place on the main site took places in the neighboring lawns. After the end of the welcome part, the park’s space was divided into five zones, in each of which the guests could find what they like more.

On the main stage, the master classes on meditation and yoga practice were held, which were conducted by leading yoga experts in Russia. Then, students of the Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre showed the performance based on yoga asanas.

For those, who wanted to do something more creative, a master class on conscious drawing “Mantra Art” was held on the site nearby. In another lawn, those guests who came for mental food, could listen to Ayurveda lectures and get a lot of useful information about the health of a modern person and the rejuvenation system based on Ayurveda. Not only adults but also children happily took part in yoga master classes, some of which were specially targeted at young guests.

Those who wanted to try something new and unusual were able to practice yoga and stretching on hammocks, meant for both advanced practitioners and those who are just taking their first steps into the rich and immense world of yoga. Those who prefer yoga in its classic version took part in various yoga workshops on rugs.

