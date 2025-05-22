An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck off the southern coast of Crete, Greece, on Thursday, prompting tsunami risk evaluations across the region, according to seismic monitoring agencies. The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 68.9 kilometres, with the epicentre located offshore near a popular tourist island, 58 […]

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 68.9 kilometres, with the epicentre located offshore near a popular tourist island, 58 kilometres NNE of Eloúnda. Though no immediate reports of injuries or major damage have been released, authorities and experts remain on high alert.

Meanwhile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) confirmed that a tsunami threat is currently being assessed.

Emergency response teams in Greece have been placed on standby while civil protection authorities continue to monitor the situation. Coastal residents have been advised to remain cautious and wait for further instructions.

Crete, the largest of Greece’s islands, lies in a seismically active region and has experienced several powerful earthquakes in recent years.