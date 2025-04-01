Home
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
  • 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Banda Sea Near Indonesia, Says Meteorology Agency

6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Banda Sea Near Indonesia, Says Meteorology Agency

A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Banda Sea near Indonesia, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology Agency. Authorities are monitoring potential aftershocks.

6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Banda Sea Near Indonesia, Says Meteorology Agency


Breaking News: A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Banda Sea near Indonesia, the country’s Meteorology Agency confirmed. The tremor prompted swift responses from local authorities, who are closely monitoring the situation for potential aftershocks. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been confirmed. The earthquake occurred in a region known for seismic activity, with authorities urging residents to stay alert.

This is developing stories…

6.3-magnitude earthquake aftershocks Banda Sea earthquake Banda Sea seismic activity earthquake in Indonesia Indonesia earthquake Indonesia Meteorology Agency

