6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Banda Sea Near Indonesia, Says Meteorology Agency

A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Banda Sea near Indonesia, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology Agency. Authorities are monitoring potential aftershocks.

Breaking News: A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Banda Sea near Indonesia, the country’s Meteorology Agency confirmed. The tremor prompted swift responses from local authorities, who are closely monitoring the situation for potential aftershocks. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been confirmed. The earthquake occurred in a region known for seismic activity, with authorities urging residents to stay alert.

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes the Banda Sea near Indonesia, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology Agency. pic.twitter.com/y5nUtk35Bt — Nucleus (@NewsNucleus) April 1, 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This is developing stories…