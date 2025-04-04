Home
Saturday, April 5, 2025
  6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Papua New Guinea, Tsunami Warning Issued

6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Papua New Guinea, Tsunami Warning Issued

Papua New Guinea lies within the volatile Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic zone known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Papua New Guinea, Tsunami Warning Issued

Papua New Guinea Earthquake


A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea’s New Britain Island early Saturday morning, triggering a tsunami warning for parts of the Pacific island nation.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 6:04 am local time (2004 GMT) and was centered approximately 194 kilometers (120 miles) southeast of Kimbe, the capital of West New Britain Province. The quake had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), increasing the likelihood of surface-level damage.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning shortly after the tremor, forecasting hazardous tsunami waves of 1 to 3 meters along some areas of the Papua New Guinea coastline. Nearby regions, including the Solomon Islands, were also placed on alert for smaller waves, possibly less than 0.3 meters high.

A second, smaller quake registering a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 was recorded roughly 30 minutes later in nearly the same area, according to USGS data.

Papua New Guinea lies within the volatile Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic zone known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. While most quakes in the region cause minimal damage due to low population density in remote areas, they can sometimes trigger landslides and tsunamis.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely. Residents in coastal areas have been urged to remain alert and follow guidance from local emergency services.

