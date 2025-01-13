6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southwestern Japan, Tsunami Advisory Issued

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Japan on Monday evening, prompting a tsunami advisory from the Japan Meteorological Agency.
CCTV footage of 6.8 Earthquake in Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan #sismo #temblor #Japan pic.twitter.com/OYqVjzAn6E
— Disasters Daily (@DisastersAndI) January 13, 2025
The quake, which occurred off the Miyazaki prefecture in the Kyushu region at 9:19 PM local time, led to warnings of tsunami waves up to one meter.
Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation. It was not immediately clear how much damage had been done.