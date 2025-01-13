6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southwestern Japan, Tsunami Advisory Issued

The earthquake has now triggered a tsunami advisory from the Japan Meteorological Agency

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Japan on Monday evening, prompting a tsunami advisory from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake, which occurred off the Miyazaki prefecture in the Kyushu region at 9:19 PM local time, led to warnings of tsunami waves up to one meter.

Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation. It was not immediately clear how much damage had been done.