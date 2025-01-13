Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southwestern Japan, Tsunami Advisory Issued

The earthquake has now triggered a tsunami advisory from the Japan Meteorological Agency

6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southwestern Japan, Tsunami Advisory Issued

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Japan on Monday evening, prompting a tsunami advisory from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake, which occurred off the Miyazaki prefecture in the Kyushu region at 9:19 PM local time, led to warnings of tsunami waves up to one meter.

Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation. It was not immediately clear how much damage had been done.

Filed under

earthquake japan

Advertisement

Also Read

Karnataka Milk Federation Joins Hands with Chai Point to Serve 1 Crore Cups of Tea at Maha Kumbh Mela

Karnataka Milk Federation Joins Hands with Chai Point to Serve 1 Crore Cups of Tea...

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court To Hear Case Against Jagdish Tytler On Jan 28

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court To Hear Case Against Jagdish Tytler On Jan 28

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone,...

Maha Kumbh 2025: 2,000 Ganga Sevadoots Deployed To Ensure Cleanliness Of Ghats, Rivers

Maha Kumbh 2025: 2,000 Ganga Sevadoots Deployed To Ensure Cleanliness Of Ghats, Rivers

Incoming Trump Administration Questions Loyalty of NSC Civil Servants: Report

Incoming Trump Administration Questions Loyalty of NSC Civil Servants: Report

Entertainment

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone,

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox