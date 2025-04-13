Home
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Police detained six persons after they attempted to illegally scale Cologne's iconic double-domed cathedral, one of Germany’s most historic landmarks.

Police detained six persons after they attempted to illegally scale Cologne's iconic double-domed cathedral, one of Germany’s most historic landmarks.


Police in Cologne detained six individuals early Sunday after they attempted to illegally scale the city’s iconic double-domed cathedral, one of Germany’s most historic and revered landmarks, The Associated Press reported.

Officials told the AP that five French men and one Belgian woman, all aged between 18 and 27, were spotted during the night by the cathedral’s private security team. The climbers were seen wearing headlamps on surveillance cameras, the report said, adding that police officers in riot gear surrounded the building, while a helicopter circled above the cathedral’s northern dome.

According to the report, the climbers – whose identities were not released in accordance with German privacy laws – were eventually detained inside the tower’s stairwell.

During the operation, police officers reportedly confiscated several items, including “a camera, a cellphone and a lock pick.” Further inspection of the site revealed several broken doors and rucksacks containing climbing gear.

Cologne Cathedral – Germany’s most famous house of worship” – is a major tourist destination and a central pilgrimage site in Northern Europe, known for its towering spires and centuries-old religious significance.

