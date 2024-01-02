Japan Earthquack: Six Lives Lost in 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake

In a devastating turn of events on Monday, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale rattled Japan, claiming at least six lives and causing widespread destruction. The earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 p.m. local time, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The impact was immediate and severe, as buildings crumbled and fires broke out, prompting tsunami warnings that reached as far as eastern Russia. Coastal areas in Japan were ordered to evacuate, and a large fire erupted in the central Japanese city of Wajima, destroying over 100 shops and houses.

At the Shika nuclear power facility in Ishikawa Prefecture, a blast occurred, accompanied by a burning stench, reported the Nuclear Regulation Authority. The facility’s operator attributed the incident to a failed transformer, but assured that backup mechanisms allowed the two nuclear reactors to continue operating as intended.

Communication networks were also affected, with major mobile phone providers reporting disruptions in the earthquake-affected prefectures, impacting the ability to relay critical information. Shinkansen bullet train services faced suspensions, including the JR Hokuriku and Joetsu Shinkansen lines, causing significant delays across other lines.

The Japan PM Office issued urgent instructions to officials, emphasizing the importance of providing timely and accurate information to the public regarding tsunami warnings and evacuation procedures. The directive urged a thorough assessment of damage and coordination with local governments, emphasizing the principle of prioritizing human life.

The Indian Embassy in Japan swiftly responded to the crisis, establishing an emergency control room for citizens affected by the earthquake and subsequent tsunami warnings. Emergency contact numbers and email IDs were shared for those seeking assistance.

The earthquake, originating 42 km North-East of Anamizu, Japan, at a depth of 10 km, also shook buildings in central Tokyo. Tsunami waves of 80 cm reached Toyama Prefecture at 4:35 p.m., while waves of 40 meters struck Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, at 4:36 p.m. Niigata’s Sado Island also experienced the impact, further escalating the chaos.

The tsunami warning specifically urged residents of Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama, and Yamagata prefectures to evacuate coastal areas, with waves over 1.2 meters reaching the Noto Peninsula’s Wajima Port in Ishikawa. As Japan grapples with the aftermath of this disaster, the focus remains on rescue operations, assessing damage, and providing support to those affected by this tragic event.