Thursday, March 27, 2025
6 Reported Dead After Tourist Submarine Sinks Off Hurghada In Red Sea 

A tourist submarine sank off the coast of the Red Sea destination of Hurghada, leaving six people dead and at least nine others injured.

In a tragic incident, a tourist submarine sank off the coast of the popular Red Sea destination of Hurghada, leaving six people dead and at least nine others injured, two municipal officials told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The submarine, which was carrying 45 passengers, was reported to have been on a sightseeing tour just off a beach in the tourist promenade area.

Emergency crews were able to rescue 29 people after the submarine sank at around 10:00 local time, the Guardian reported, citing a statement by the Red Sea governorate.

According to a Reuters report, the submarine, which was located approximately 1 kilometre from the shore, had been carrying tourists of various nationalities. The identities of the victims and the cause of the sinking are still under investigation.

The Red Sea governorate released a statement expressing their condolences to the families of those affected by the incident.

The Russian Embassy in Egypt confirmed in a post on Facebook that all 45 passengers on board were Russian nationals, including children, BBC reported. Initially, the Russian authorities reported four fatalities but later clarified that six people were feared dead. Officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

