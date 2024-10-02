Home
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
we-woman

60 Indians Rescued From Scam Operations In Cambodia To Be Repatriated

Embassy has engaged with Cambodian authorities at the highest levels to expedite the immediate repatriation of these individuals.

60 Indians Rescued From Scam Operations In Cambodia To Be Repatriated

Starmer Responds To Backlash, Pays Back £6,000 In Hospitality Gifts

Iran Is Now Being Dragged Into Conflict: Professor Madhav Nalpat I NewsX Exclusive

Eight Soldiers killed In Clashes With Hezbollah In Lebanon: Israel

Majority Of Indian Businesses View UK As Key Market For Expansion

In The Face Of Adversity: Israel Stands Firm In Pursuit Of Peace| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Entertainment

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

