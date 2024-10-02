60 Indians Rescued From Scam Operations In Cambodia To Be Repatriated

About 60 Indian nationals rescued from scam operations in Cambodia are set to be repatriated, according to a statement from the Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

“The Embassy of India in Phnom Penh is in contact with several Indian nationals who have reached out to us and have been evacuated by Cambodian authorities from a location called Jinbei-4 on May 20,” the embassy stated on X.

The embassy has engaged with Cambodian authorities at the highest levels to expedite the immediate repatriation of these individuals. Cambodian officials informed that around 60 Indian nationals were transferred from Sihanoukville to Phnom Penh today, where the embassy will assist them in obtaining travel documents for their return to India.

A team of embassy officials is currently in Sihanoukville to provide necessary support to these nationals.

“The mission is dedicated to assisting its citizens and facilitating their repatriation as quickly as possible,” the statement added.

To date, over 360 Indian nationals have been rescued and returned to India through the embassy’s intervention.

The embassy has also issued several advisories warning Indians seeking employment in Cambodia to avoid unauthorized agents, cautioning against activities that violate the terms of their visas, such as seeking work on a “Tourist Visa.”