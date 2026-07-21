60 Million Fish Nests Discovered Under Antarctica’s Frozen Waters: What Scientists Found

In the permanent dark of the Weddell Sea, under a roof of ice hundreds of metres thick, scientists have found something that looks less like a seabed and more like a planned settlement with an estimated 60 million fish nests, laid out in a grid that stretches for kilometers.

Stumbled Upon By Accident

Researchers didn’t go in search of this as the goal was different. Researchers aboard the German research vessel Polarstern were towing a camera sledge near the Filchner Ice Shelf, mapping the seafloor for an unrelated survey, when the footage began showing circular patches instead of plain sediment. Thousands of them, one after another, packed almost edge to edge. By the time the ship had completed its transects, the team had counted over 16,000 nests in a single pass which is enough to extrapolate a total of roughly 60 million spread across 240 square kilometers of seabed.

Who Are The Builders?

The architect behind all this is Jonah’s icefish, a translucent, scaleless creature that survives without haemoglobin, the protein that gives blood its red colour in almost every other vertebrate on Earth. Its blood runs pale and thin, kept from freezing by natural antifreeze proteins in its plasma. Each nest is carved out by hand, or rather fin, with adults clearing gravel to expose a rocky base where up to a thousand eggs are laid and left under the guard of a single parent, usually the male.

A Puzzle Scientists Are Still Solving

Nothing quite this size had been documented for any fish species before as earlier sightings of icefish nests numbered in the dozens, not millions. What drew them to this exact stretch of ocean isn’t fully settled, but researchers point to a subtle rise in seabed temperature, driven by a deeper current pushing through a nearby trough, along with a steady supply of drifting plankton nearby, a likely food source once the eggs hatch.

Left Unprotected, For Now

The area sits outside any formal conservation boundary. A proposal to designate the wider Weddell Sea a Marine Protected Area has been on the table with international regulators for years, without resolution, leaving one of the densest known concentrations of vertebrate life on the planet without any legal shield, even as scientists continue to study exactly what makes it work.



Also Read: What Is the English Name of Jamun? Name, Benefits and Interesting Facts